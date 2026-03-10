Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats missed on another five-star in the 2026 class

Recruiting has become a big concern for Kentucky fans when it comes to the future of Mark Pope. Despite going after some elite players in the 2026 class, he hasn’t yet landed any players, and another big name in the class just committed elsewhere.

Caleb Holt is a five-star who was picking between Arizona, Kentucky, Alabama, Houston, and Providence. He picked Arizona today, which isn’t much of a surprise. For a while now, Kentucky hasn’t had much momentum with Holt, but there was a time when Kentucky did have some momentum, so this is frustrating.

In the month of March, Kentucky sits here without a single commitment in the 2026 class, which isn’t helping the “Get rid of Coach Pope” crowd gain any confidence in the Wildcats head coach. Kentucky is still in the race for the number one recruit in the class, Tyran Stokes, but the feeling is that he will end up elsewhere when it is all said and done.

Jan 2, 2026; Mesa, AZ, USA; Rainier Beach High School (WA) forward Tyran Stokes (4) against Mater Dei during the HoopHall West Tournament at Skyline High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The day and age of college basketball has changed a lot to the point where you don’t need a ton of elite freshmen in every single class, but having one or two doesn’t hurt at all. Look at this year in college hoops. Some of the best players in the nation are freshmen. Kentucky does have Malachi Moreno, who has had an excellent year and will be a star next season, but the Wildcats do not have a sure-fire lottery pick freshman.

Fans would be fine with Poper landing one five-star per class, then adding transfers and retaining players to put together a roster. This would be okay in the eyes of Big Blue Nation, but at least one elite freshman needs to be on every single team Kentucky ever has. Kentucky seems to be in a good spot to land G-League guard Dink Pate, but most fans aren’t confident that Pope will bring in a star freshman.

Mar 3, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope reacts during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

If Pope were to land Stokes, it would silence all of the folks saying he can’t recruit elite high school talent, but as previously mentioned, I don’t have a ton of confidence this is going to happen. There aren’t many elite players left in the class, and if Coach Pope and his staff don’t make a move, the Wildcats will be without a five-star.

If Coach Pope does not land an elite freshman, he will have to rely on good transfers, leading to a great 2026-27 season, or Kentucky could be looking for a new coach.