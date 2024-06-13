Will Collin Chandler have a big role for Kentucky next season?
The wildcard of this 2024-25 Kentucky basketball team has to be Collin Chandler. Coming out of high school, Chandler was ranked as the 37th best player in the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He was a part of the 2022 class as he just got back from a two-year mission trip.
When watching the high school tape on Chandler he is an elite player who can shoot, dribble, get to the rim, and play hard defense. Chandler is also athletic and can jump out of the gym. The 6'4 two guard is the perfect player for Coach Pope's system thanks to his ability to shoot the ball.
Figuring out what Chandler's role might be for this team is tough, but he will likely come off the bench and play a serious role for this team. Kentucky will need some scoring off the bench, and Chandler will be able to provide that with his ability to catch-and-shoot and put the ball on the floor.
Kentucky Athletics shared this quote from Coach Pope about what Chandler will bring to the table, "Collin Chandler is one of the most talented high school players in the country. He has a silky-smooth jumper, a slippery ability to get to the rim, an explosive burst, and the most impressive of all, he has incredible processing speed as he reads space and time and makes plays on pure instinct. Collin is the definition of a servant leader. He, on his own desire and expense, chose to leave basketball and his life to go and serve people in Africa and Europe for two years. It won’t take long for every Kentucky fan to feel his heart and his love for others. I absolutely cannot wait to coach a man and player like him.”
Like all of Big Blue Nation, Coach Pope is confident in Chandler, and he will be a big part of this team, likely giving the Cats about 15 minutes off the bench and potentially more if he plays well.