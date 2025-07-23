Will Croatian PF Andrija Jelavic start for the Kentucky Wildcats?
One of the most underrated additions Mark Pope made this offseason was that of Croatian power forward Andrija Jelavic. He has been playing in one of the best leagues overseas, which has produced some elite NBA players.
Now Jelavic will soon make the trip over to Lexington to play for Pope's Wildcats, and he will be fighting with Alabama transfer Mo Dioubate for the starting spot at the four.
Jelavic is your classic European big as he can shoot the ball, dribble, and has a lot of touch around the rim.
While there is some film on Jelavic, he is still a wildcard, and Big Blue Nation does not know what he is going to bring to the table. Knowing he is a professional, it is hard to imagine that his floor is low. More than likely, the floor for Jelavic is a solid power forward in the SEC.
What should excite Kentucky fans is the ceiling of the Croatian forward. Jelavic has the upside to be one of the best bigs in the SEC if the play he put on film transfers to college basketball.
For Jelavic to earn a starting spot, he will have to prove that he can defend and rebound at a high level. If he can do these things, his offensive upside could lead to him starting over Dioubate.
Kentucky is still waiting for Jelavic to arrive on campus, but Coach Pope is hopeful that he will be here soon to get used to playing with his teammates ahead of the 2025-26 season.