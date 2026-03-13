Will fatigue be a concern for the Kentucky Wildcats against Florida?

The Kentucky WIldcats are getting set for their third game in the SEC Tournament, their third in three-straight days in Nashville. Just over a week ago, after their loss to Texas A&M, Mark Pope was brutally honest about his concern with fatigue regarding his Wildcats, saying "Mark Pope: "These Saturday-Tuesday (turnarounds) have been a little bit challenging for us with our limited roster size right now." So far in Nashville, they have debunked that excuse.

That is the biggest question heading into Friday, though, as three games in three days is not an easy task for anyone, especially considering who is in Kentucky's way on Friday in the SEC Tournament -- A Florida team with fresh legs looking to get their run in Nashville started. As for Kentucky, they will be coming off an absolute war against Missouri, a game that was very physical from the jump. Kentucky is no doubt beat up after these past two days, but they're not looking to use that as an excuse. What is their routine like before facing the Gators on Friday afternoon?

"Our guys are pretty dialed in. They'll be done with media in a few minutes here," Pope said during his press conference after Kentucky-Missouri. "We'll get back to the hotel and we'll meet the same as we did (Wednesday). Meet and take our first shot at the whole scout as soon as we get back and eat. Guys will go through treatment. They'll spend hours, literally hours, going through treatment to get ready. Then we'll go to battle tomorrow at the same time."

Pope wasn't lying about the treatment. Immediately after the win over Missouri, the ice was already in use by multiple players in order to get them fresh and ready to go again. That's exactly how it goes with these quick turnarounds in the conference tournament. Kentucky has an opportunity to shock the entire conference with a big upset on Friday in Nashville and they will try and make sure fatigue doesn't get in their way. Is it worth a concern? Of course, especially after the physical battle the Wildcats were in on Thursday, only to turn right around and play the SEC's best team the next day. But, Pope and his team are not worried about fatigue.

Florida had the upper-hand on the Wildcats in the first two meetings in the regular season. In both of those, Kentucky attempted to comeback, but it was just too late. Will fatigue play a part in the game for the Wildcats going up against a fresh Florida squad?