Will Mark Pope produce NBA talent like John Calipari did at Kentucky?
John Calipari left the Kentucky basketball program this offseason to become Arkansas's next head basketball coach. This meant Kentucky needed a new coach, and Mitch Barnhart hired Mark Pope to be the Wildcat's new head coach.
The Calipari era didn't end the way many would have expected, as his teams didn't have much NCAA Tournament success after COVID-19. Despite it not ending the way Big Blue Nation would have expected, Coach Calipari did a great job of recruiting elite talent and putting these players in the NBA.
The question is whether Coach Pope will be able to put this type of talent in the NBA. The short answer is no. This is partly because no coach has ever done what Calipari did when it comes to putting players in the NBA, but it is also because that is not what Coach Pope is trying to do.
At times, Coach Calipari would receive criticism for being too worried about putting players in the NBA rather than trying to win National Championships.
Coach Pope likely won't have the same level of talent when it comes to McDonald's All-American type players, but he will still put some players on a year-to-year basis in the league.
Coach Pope will be more worried about the name on the front of the jersey than the name on the back of the jersey, as he wants his players to share in his vision of winning Kentucky its ninth national title.
Coach Pope won't match what Coach Calipari did when it comes to putting talent in the NBA, but no coach will ever match what Coach Cal did in Lexington when it comes to turning players pro.