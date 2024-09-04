Writer lists Kentucky basketball center as a transfer portal sleeper for the 2024-25 season
One Kentucky Wildcat that Mark Pope brought in that has a ton of upside is Oklahoma State transfer Brandon Garrison. Last season for the Cowboys, Garrison averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game. The 6'11 center is a do-it-all big man as he can score around the rim, pass, rebound, and is an elite rim protector. All of these are attributes a center must have to succeed in Mark Pope's system.
Jace Derryberry of NBA Draft On SI just wrote an article calling Garrison a sleeper in the transfer portal. Derryberry had this to say about Kentucky transfer portal addition Brandon Garrison.
"Brandon Garrison was a highly touted freshman last season at Oklahoma State but will look to make more of a name for himself during his sophomore season after transferring to Kentucky. He is a long and active big man with the potential to be very effective on both sides of the court near the rim."- Jace Derryberry on Brandon Garrison
Garrison was a McDonald's All-American out of high school and is a player that still has a ton of upside when it comes to an NBA future. He will be the backup behind Amari Williams for the Kentucky Wildcats this season, but after this year, Garrison will be the starting center for the Wildcats unless Malachi Moreno is incredible the second, he walks on campus.
Garrison is one of the best backup centers in the SEC, and he is going to play huge minutes for the Wildcats this season. Garrison will also be very important for Kentucky in games where Williams gets in foul trouble, which happens a lot with centers.