Could Malachi Moreno stay in the NBA Draft instead of returning to Kentucky?

Kentucky's offseason has not gone quite to plan as many fans hoped, missing out on many top targets including the top prospect in the 2026 class, but the pieces that Pope and his staff have put together are solid. Still, though, what fans are looking at isn't the 'elite' roster on paper that they are used to. That is certainly true in the frontcourt, which clearly hinges on Malachi Moreno at the five.

Well, after a recent NBA mock draft from Bleacher Report, fans may be starting to sweat the fact that there could be a chance he ends up staying in the draft. They have Moreno slotted in just inside of the first round, going #31 to the New York Knicks. Testing the waters was the plan for Moreno with the intention of ultimately returning to Lexington, but no one would blame him if he chose to capitalize on this unique opportunity if his stick does continue to rise. Strike while the iron is hot, right?

Dec 23, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope talks with center Malachi Moreno (24) during the second half against the Bellarmine Knights at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Here is what Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman had to say about Moreno and including him in the first round, who says NBA teams could become more and more intrigued by him given his age and skillset:

"With NIL bringing back a number of projected first-rounders, Malachi Moreno has a chance to capitalize during the draft process," Wasserman said. "There is already enough intrigue around a 19-year-old, 7-footer with strong shot-blocking and passing metrics, plus some touch indicators. Certain teams would prefer to gamble on a freshman with Moreno's tools, production, impact and historically translatable/valued archetype, rather than a projected 23-year-old rookie in a shallow draft. Scrimmages at the NBA combine will represent a huge opportunity for Moreno to generate more first-round interest."

Nov 7, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats center Malachi Moreno (24) celebrates after making a basket during the first half against the Valparaiso Beacons at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

As Wasserman said, how Moreno performs in the NBA Combine next week is going to really add to where many NBA teams view him. It certainly sounds like the buzz is growing for Moreno to become widely projected in the first round. The fact that a number of teams are becoming intrigued with Moreno given his age could make the seven-footer really start to seriously weigh his options.

We will find out much more on where teams view Moreno when he takes the court next week at the combine as scouts watch on. The best case scenario for Kentucky fans? Hope Moreno performs well, but not too well to where he ends up staying in the draft. If he did, it would be panic mode in the frontcourt.

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