Road to the NBA Finals: NBA Playoff Predictions, Picks 76ers-Knicks, Timberwolves-Spurs on Monday

There’s no break in the NBA Playoffs, as the conference semifinals begin on Monday night with a pair of intriguing Game 1 matchups.

The New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers face off in a divisional battle – a rematch of the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. New York is favored at home in Game 1, but these teams split their four matchups during the regular season.

Out West, Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs are finally back in action after they won their first-round series in five games. They’ll take on the No. 6-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves, who shockingly upset Denver in the first round even with Anthony Edwards hurt.

Now, the All-NBA guard is questionable for Game 1, though a report on Sunday from ESPN suggested that he won’t return until the series shifts to Minnesota for Game 3.

The Road to the NBA Finals is in full swing, as only eight teams remain in the quest for a title. The goal of this challenge is pretty simple:

Bet on every game through the play-in tournament and playoffs

Bet can be a spread, total, moneyline, player prop or game prop

ENJOY POSTSEASON BASKETBALL!

I’m targeting a player prop and a side to kick off the second-round action on Monday night.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Philadelphia 76ers +7.5 (-112) vs. New York Knicks

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I believe Philly will hang around in Game 1 with Joel Embiid healthy:

Philly and New York split their four meetings during the regular season, going 1-1 in the two games that Embiid played in.

Embiid’s impact in the Boston series is undeniable, as the Sixers were plus-31 in Games 5, 6 and 7 with him on the floor. So, can he make a similar impact against the Knicks?

While I believe that New York will win this game – it was 30-10 at home in the regular season and 2-1 against Atlanta – I do think this spread is a little wide considering how well Philly is playing at the moment.

The Sixers have a lot of ways to attack offense with Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George all bringing different games to the table. On top of that, Philly is 14-13 against the spread as a road dog, posting an average scoring margin of just minus-4.5 in those games.

Now, the Knicks are 25-14 against the spread when favored at home, but the series between these teams two years ago saw just one game decided by more than seven points. Pretty crazy!

I don’t want to directly compare those two teams – New York didn’t have KAT and Mikal Bridges, Philly didn’t have Paul George and VJ Edgecombe – but the talent on both sides has improved. As long as Embiid is on the floor, I think there’s an argument for the Sixers to keep this game within two possessions on Monday night.

Naz Reid OVER 5.5 Rebounds (-128)

Timberwolves big man Naz Reid averaged over six rebounds per game in the regular season, so I’m shocked to see his rebounds prop down at 5.5 continuously in these playoffs.

Reid had six or more boards in each of the final five games of the first-round matchup against Denver, and he played a series-high 33:47 in Game 6. The Timberwolves need Reid’s offense with Anthony Edwards banged up, and that gives him plenty of chances to hit the glass as well.

San Antonio was sixth in the NBA in rebound percentage during the regular season, but this line is too low for Reid, who is averaging 7.0 boards and over 10 rebound chances per game in the playoffs.

He’s picked up at least seven boards in every game that he’s played over 20 minutes in the 2026 postseason.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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