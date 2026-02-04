Injury Report: Kentucky Basketball vs. Oklahoma Sooners

The Kentucky Wildcats are getting set to take on the Oklahoma Sooners on Wednesday night as they return to Rupp Arena after a huge signature win at Arkansas on Saturday night. Ahead of the matchup, the injury report has now been released and it should not come as a surprise to Kentucky fans.

On the injury report for Kentucky vs. Oklahoma, Jayden Quaintance and Kam Williams are both once again listed as "OUT." Williams is the most recent injury for the Wildcats, as he broke his foot in Kentucky's win over Texas on Jan. 21. With Quaintance, he has been out for eight-straight games now after appearing in three games in a Kentucky uniform, most-notably his impressive debut against St. John's in Atlanta.

Jan 21, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Kam Williams (3) reacts after making a three point basket during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Late last week, Mark Pope provided updates on both Quaintance and Williams. As for Williams, Pope says there is an 'outside' chance that he could return this season. "There's maybe an outside, outside, outside chance that Kam could rejoin us at some point the season. We'll see," Pope said last Thursday.

With Quaintance, he went much more in-depth on his situation, as he is continuing to deal with swelling.

"He's still dealing with a little bit of swelling and so we're trying to make sure that we get to a great kickoff point. And I wish I could predict how that's going to work right now," Pope said on Quaintance. "He's on full shutdown in terms of his on-court work. We're doing everything we can with the performance team. One of the things that's just an immediate moment challenge is that every day he misses, he loses some of the strength that they worked so hard to develop, the knee protective strength. And so t's a little bit of a complicated bag, butI know his health long term is going to be excellent. It's just in the immediate future we're trying to figure out. He will not play Saturday at Arkansas unless he gets better."

The Kentucky Wildcats will once again be without some key players as they get ready to face Oklahoma.

