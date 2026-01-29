Mark Pope says Kentucky needs to 'find better answers' handling physicality

The Kentucky Wildcats were embarrassed in Nashville on Tuesday by a Vanderbilt team that came into the game looking to stick to the gameplan and that's exactly what they need. Vandy made Kentucky uncomfortable from the jump and a big part of that was the physicality that they presented. This Kentucky team is known for not handling physicality well and it was very evident on Tuesday.

Vanderbilt came into Tuesday ranked dead last in the SEC in offensive rebounding and as one of the smallest teams in the conference, made that look like it didn't even matter against Mark Pope's Wildcats. They were exposed in many areas, but none other than the physicality part of the game. Mark Byington's squad out-rebounded Kentucky 43-37, including grabbing 13 offensive rebounds. Without Duke Miles, Vandy knew that defense would be a challenge, but they were excellent at making the Wildcats uncomfortable. Take Otega Oweh, for example, who is known for attacking the rim. He was held to 3-11 in the first half. Kentucky's bigs, Malachi Moreno, Brandon Garrison and Mo Dioubate, combined for six points.

The physicality bothered Kentucky early and as for Vandy, that was the number one priority on the scouting report, while also understanding they needed to be much better in the rebounding department specifically. "It probably was key number one in the game,” Vandy head coach Mark Byington said of being physical. "We wanted to do better with the rebounding and without Duke Miles, we started a bigger lineup. AK Okereke was kind of our shooting guard. We’re going to lose some things, but we hopefully gain some things there. And that was really key number one, whether it’s going to be screening physically, rebounding physically and then challenging stuff around the rim."

Mark Pope was then also asked about his team's physicality after the game, or the lack thereof. "It was a massive weakness for us tonight, for sure,” Pope said. "And some of it just comes with mentality and commitment and that’s an area where we’ve struggled a little bit and where we have to continue to develop better answers. ...I think the initial thrust, the initial physicality of the game got us sideways, where we were turning down opportunities of making plays for the team."

When Kentucky comes out as the aggressors to start games, which has been rare, they play much differently. But, when teams are pushing them around, they don't have many answers for it at all. The Wildcats were not only punished on the glass, but the physicality made them sloppy. Physicality is an area that needs to be addressed, because teams will continue to exploit the weakness.