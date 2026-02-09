Otega Oweh's defense quietly made an impact for Kentucky vs. Tennessee

Kentucky basketball was able to pull off yet another comeback win on Saturday night as they fought back from a 14-point halftime deficit against Tennessee. A lot of the talk has been about Collin Chandler's go-ahead three to put Kentucky in the lead with 30 seconds left, but it was Otega Oweh's defensive performance that quietly put them in the position to win

The Wildcats went from allowing 47 points in the first half to just 24 in the second and a big reason for that change was Oweh. Tennessee's Nate Ament and Ja'Kobi Gillespie combined for 33 points and all of their eight threes in the first half. But in the second half, Oweh was switched onto Gillespie, who torched Kentucky in the first half knocking down big shots, but was silenced in the second. Oweh held him to just one single point in the second half, going 0-6 from the field.

Feb 7, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Otega Oweh (00) holds the ball after being fouled during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Following the game, Mark Pope praised his performance on the defensive end, which was key in allowing the Wildcats to perform yet another big second-half comeback.

"It’s unbelievable what he does," Pope said of Oweh. "It’s really incredible. Like I said, I don’t think he was very pleased with his first half. We switched. We actually moved him off 10 (Nate Ament) and put Collin (Chandler) on 10 and Collin did a really admirable job in the second half and Otega did an unbelievable job on Gillespie in the second half. He had to manage every single possession working those high ball-screens and his defense is what was so much better in the second half. He brings it every night. He is just a warrior, his competitive spirit continues to grow. He’s putting together a season--I don’t know, he’s got to be somewhere in pretty exclusive company with what he’s doing in SEC play right now."

Oweh also made the assist on Chandler's big three to put Kentucky in the lead late. On top of his scoring ability, he is really starting to impact the game in many other areas and it is showing right now. In SEC play, he has put together 20-point performances in all but two games. He has been a big part in Kentucky's incredible turnaround since starting 0-2 in conference play.

Now, the Wildcats sit at 8-3 in the SEC, which is currently good enough for second place behind the Florida Gators, who Kentucky travels to on Saturday following no mid-week game. They will need Oweh to shine once again, as he really is the star of this team.