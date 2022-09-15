Skip to main content

Karmello English, Kentucky Wide Receiver Target, Decommits From Auburn

The UK target announced his decommitment from the Tigers via Twitter on Wednesday

Karmello English, a four-star wide receiver out of Phenix City, Alabama, announced his decommitment from Auburn on Wednesday afternoon. 

English is the No. 25 wide receiver in the Class of 2023, according to 247Sports. He made an official visit to Lexington on June 10, but ultimately chose the Tigers over Kentucky, Michigan, Alabama and others. 

The 5-foot-11, 175-pounder seemed to lean Auburn all the way, though the Wildcats were in the mix via wide receivers coach Scott Woodward. it's unclear who the new favorite may be for English, but Kentucky will undoubtedly make a second push to improve their somewhat-weak 2023 recruiting class, which is currently ranked as the 35th best in the nation. 

