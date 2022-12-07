Kentucky Makes Top Five for 4-Star Cornerback CJ Blocker

Kentucky is in the mix for what could a top member of its 2023 recruiting class.

CJ Blocker, a 6-foot, 165-pound cornerback out of New Caney, Texas, has released his top five schools, including the Wildcats:

Blocker is a 4-star prospect (No. 390), per 247Sports Composite. He is rated as the No. 39 CB in the 2023 class, as well as the No. 65 player in the state of Texas.

The defensive back backed off of a commitment to Utah on Nov. 23, nearly five months after he originally made his pledge to the Utes. He made an official visit to Utah on June 24.

Blocker will make at least two more stops, one of which will be in Lexington, as he's set to visit UK from Dec. 9-11. He'll then head out west to visit USC on Dec. 16. He has also taken an unofficial visit to Alabama, which came in late November.

Colorado entered the mix just hours before Blocker's top-five announcement, offering the CB on Wednesday afternoon.

Kentucky's 2023 class currently features four defensive backs:

S Avery Stuart (4-star, No. 254)

S Jaremiah Anglin Jr (4-star, No. 413)

ATH Ty Bryant (3-star)

CB Nasir Addison (3-star)

Blocker's rating would land him as the No. 4 player in UK's class. He has not set a commitment date. Early signing period is Dec. 21-23, while National Signing Day is set for Feb. 1.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.