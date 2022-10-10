Nike Signs DJ Wagner to NIL Deal

DJ Wagner, Kentucky basketball's top target and No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2023, has signed an NIL deal with Nike.

ESPN's Nick DePaula reported that Wagner is one of five student-athletes the sport-apparel Goliath has inked a Name, Image and likeness endorsement deal with:

Wagner's recruitment has been publicized, as it appears to be an in-state battle between Kentucky and Louisville for who will sign the coveted prospect.

Kentucky Athletics is of course partnered with Nike, while Louisville Athletics resides with Adidas, providing an arrow pointing in the direction of Lexington.

247Sports' experts currently give the Wildcats an 83.3 percent chance to land Wagner over the Cardinals. Skipping college all-together and heading straight to the NBA G-League is another option for the son of former NBA player Dajuan Wagner.

Wagner is scheduled to be in attendance at Kentucky's Big Blue Madness on Oct. 14, it'll be his second year at the event. It's not expected that Wagner will make another official visit to Louisville at this time.

Wildcats Today will have updates on scheduling, injuries, updates and more on Kentucky Basketball as the Cats near the start of their 2022-23 season.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.