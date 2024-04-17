Kentucky Wildcats to have three former players participate in the 2024 Paris Olympics
It's almost time for the Summer Olympics in Paris, France, to come up here in a few months, which means we will get to see some of the world's best basketball players face off.
One thing we know about the Olympics is that in basketball, you will see a whole bunch of former Wildcats representing the USA on the floor.
That will be no different this summer as three former Wildcats will put on the Team USA jersey. Those players are Anthony Davis, Devin Booker, and Bam Adebayo.
It's always a great honor to play the game you love representing your country, and that is what these former Cats will be doing in Paris this Summer.
Davis had another massive season for the Lakers, averaging 24.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 2.3 blocks per game. The Lakers won their Play-In game and will now face off with the Denver Nuggets.
Booker was one of the league's top scorers this season, averaging 27.1 points per game, which was 6th best in the NBA. He also averaged 6.9 assists, which was 11th best in the league. He and the Suns will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in a series to start the playoffs.
Adebayo also had a good season, averaging 19.3 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game. He and the Heat will take on the 76ers in the Play-In Tournament this evening.
Team USA Basketball Roster
LeBron James
Steph Curry
Kevin Durant
Devin Booker
Jrue Holiday
Kawhi Leonard
Anthony Davis
Anthony Edwards
Bam Adebayo
Tyrese Haliburton
Joel Embiid
Jayson Tatum