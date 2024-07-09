Wildcats Today

Which Five Current Wildcats could cement themselves as Fan Favorites?

There are many great players on next years roster, who do we think the fans will favor the most

Carson Nash

Recruit Travis Perry waves to the crowd during University of Kentucky’s men’s basketball coach Mark Pope’s introductory press conference on Sunday, April 14, 2024.
Recruit Travis Perry waves to the crowd during University of Kentucky’s men’s basketball coach Mark Pope’s introductory press conference on Sunday, April 14, 2024. / Clare Grant/Courier Journal / USA TODAY
In this story:

Over the years, Kentucky fans have been fortunate to witness a diverse array of great players and characters who have played on the hallowed grounds of Rupp Arena. Each fan has their own unique favorite among these Kentucky legends.

Maybe yours is Jack "Goose" Givens, the prized Kentucky boy who led another Kentucky boy, and Hall of Fame Coach, Joe B. Hall, to a National Championship in 1978. Or it could be Jamal Mashburn, Rick Pitinos's most influential recruit, which caused Kentucky to return to its rightful spot in college basketball after our three-year probation. It also could be mine, a tall, lengthy guy with a unibrow who the whole country feared as a freshman; that would be 2012 National Champion Anthony Davis. Many others are also fantastic choices and have made Kentucky what it is today.

All that aside, this year's Kentucky team is starting strong with the Wildcat faithful, letting all of Big Blue Nation know that the goal is number nine. Here are a few Cats who could quickly emerge as your favorite for the 2024-2025 season.

1. Kerr Kriisa

Kerr Thre
Mar 2, 2024; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Kerr Kriisa (3) shoots a three pointer over Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Pop Isaacs (2) during the first half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports / Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Kerr Kriisa had to make this list, and for good reason he plays the game with the tenacity the BBN loves to see. Heck, he had Luka and the whole Tennessee team ready to rumble because he was in their heads so much. BBN is going to love them some Kerr Kriisa.

2. Koby Brea

Koby thre
Mar 23, 2024; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Dayton Flyers guard Koby Brea (4) shoots against Arizona Wildcats guard Pelle Larsson (3) during the second half in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena-Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports / Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The best three-point shooter in College Basketball in the last decade, is none other than Koby Brea and he had to make this list. In Pope's system, the amount of shots Koby Brea will get and make will quickly ignite the BBN with excitement for Koby's Impact during the season.

3. Lamont Butler

Lamont Dunks
Mar 22, 2024; Spokane, WA, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Lamont Butler (5) dunks and scores against the UAB Blazers during the second half in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Lamont Butler is on this list , and shew does this young man wear his heart on his sleeve. A player who takes pride in defense and hates to lose is a recipe for success to have the BBN buy-in on their Captain and lead guard Lamont Butler.

4. Jaxson Robinson

Jaxon Robinso
Mar 21, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Brigham Young Cougars guard Jaxson Robinson (2) looks to shoot against Duquesne Dukes in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports / Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Jaxson Robinson, the Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year this previous year, will most likely be Kentucky's most talented and greatest offensive weapon; previously knowing Pope's system will be great for Jaxson; his talent and charisma will make all of the BBN cherish Mr. Robinson.

5. Travis Perry

Travis Perry
Travis Perry, a junior guard for Lyon County High School boys basketball has 4,.317 points so far. He needs 21 points to pass the record of 4,337 set by\"King\" Kelly Coleman established in 1956. He has been averaging 32.2 points per game and a state best 167 3-point shots this 2022-23 season. March 14, 2023. / Matt Stone/Louisville Courier Journal /

How Could someone leave Travis Perry off of this list? He is the highest-scoring player in Kentucky high school history. With his grit, high basketball IQ, and lights-out shooting, Travis embodies what it means to be a Kentucky Wildcat. Depending on his impact, Travis could be a really fast riser on this list.

Published
Carson Nash

CARSON NASH