Which Five Current Wildcats could cement themselves as Fan Favorites?
Over the years, Kentucky fans have been fortunate to witness a diverse array of great players and characters who have played on the hallowed grounds of Rupp Arena. Each fan has their own unique favorite among these Kentucky legends.
Maybe yours is Jack "Goose" Givens, the prized Kentucky boy who led another Kentucky boy, and Hall of Fame Coach, Joe B. Hall, to a National Championship in 1978. Or it could be Jamal Mashburn, Rick Pitinos's most influential recruit, which caused Kentucky to return to its rightful spot in college basketball after our three-year probation. It also could be mine, a tall, lengthy guy with a unibrow who the whole country feared as a freshman; that would be 2012 National Champion Anthony Davis. Many others are also fantastic choices and have made Kentucky what it is today.
All that aside, this year's Kentucky team is starting strong with the Wildcat faithful, letting all of Big Blue Nation know that the goal is number nine. Here are a few Cats who could quickly emerge as your favorite for the 2024-2025 season.
1. Kerr Kriisa
Kerr Kriisa had to make this list, and for good reason he plays the game with the tenacity the BBN loves to see. Heck, he had Luka and the whole Tennessee team ready to rumble because he was in their heads so much. BBN is going to love them some Kerr Kriisa.
2. Koby Brea
The best three-point shooter in College Basketball in the last decade, is none other than Koby Brea and he had to make this list. In Pope's system, the amount of shots Koby Brea will get and make will quickly ignite the BBN with excitement for Koby's Impact during the season.
3. Lamont Butler
Lamont Butler is on this list , and shew does this young man wear his heart on his sleeve. A player who takes pride in defense and hates to lose is a recipe for success to have the BBN buy-in on their Captain and lead guard Lamont Butler.
4. Jaxson Robinson
Jaxson Robinson, the Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year this previous year, will most likely be Kentucky's most talented and greatest offensive weapon; previously knowing Pope's system will be great for Jaxson; his talent and charisma will make all of the BBN cherish Mr. Robinson.
5. Travis Perry
How Could someone leave Travis Perry off of this list? He is the highest-scoring player in Kentucky high school history. With his grit, high basketball IQ, and lights-out shooting, Travis embodies what it means to be a Kentucky Wildcat. Depending on his impact, Travis could be a really fast riser on this list.