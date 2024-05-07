Kentucky lands commitment of former Big Ten quarterback
The Kentucky Wildcats just added another quarterback to the roster as Gavin Winsatt transferred to Kentucky. The former Rutgers quarterback is from the state of Kentucky, as he played his high school football in Owensboro.
Last season for the Scarlet Knights, Wimsatt threw for 1,735 yards and nine touchdowns. He had a QBR of 55.1, which was 79th best in college football. Last season, he also ran the football for 497 yards and 11 touchdowns, so he can use his legs as well.
It will be interesting to see how Wimsatt works into the depth chart with Brock Vandagriff, Beau Allen, and freshman Cutter Boley. Depth is never a bad thing, and Wimsatt is a player who makes this football team better and deeper.
Gabe Brooks of 247Sports had this to say about Wimsatt coming out of high school, 'Owns good size and frame for the QB position with an athletic, somewhat high-cut build. Great length will allow for more mass in a college weight-training program. Multi-sport background in football, basketball, and baseball. Played 58 games in basketball across freshman and sophomore years, averaging 11 points, six rebounds, and two blocks. Bouncy athlete with explosion on the hardwood. Functional athleticism shows on the gridiron as a play-extender outside the pocket and a runner, whether designed or scrambling. Not a burner but a long-striding speed-builder in the open field with good long speed relative to position. Generates a lot of torque and subsequent arm strength when throwing on the run, especially throwing across his body when rolling left. Displays good awareness in the pocket and has an instinctive play style that allows for big-play ability in off-schedule situations. Places the ball well on downfield throws outside the numbers. Arm strength does not look to be an issue. Size and athleticism allow for good over-the-middle velocity when required. Strong but not elite production through sophomore and junior seasons."