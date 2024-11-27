A Lot Has To Happen For Kansas State To Make Big 12 Title Game
The Kansas State Wildcats still have a chance to make the Big 12 title game after a crazy weekend in the conference.
Upsets of Colorado and BYU have kept the Wildcats alive but coach Chris Klieman refuses to make it a focal point. They are just focused on Iowa State.
"We probably won't [talk about it]," Klieman said. "I think kids probably now. Nobody has any control over this."
The Wildcats need to defeat Iowa State Saturday while having three of the four 6-2 teams lose their finale. The those four teams are the Cyclones, BYU, Colorado and Arizona State.
Here's a look at the schedule. All games are Saturday unless noted:
Arizona State at Arizona, 2:30 p.m.
Houston at BYU, 9:15 p.m.
Oklahoma State at Colorado, 11 a.m. Friday
Kansas State at Iowa State, 6:30 p.m.
Klieman said he wished the NCAA did a better job of having all the teams play at the same time so they know what's at stake. If Colorado and Arizona State lose, the Wildcats will know entering their game they make the cut with a win.
"That's the only thing that I don't like about it," Klieman said. "Make all the games that matter at the same time. That just seems to make sense. The NFL finds a way to do that. College football doesn't find a way to do that. All of us should be playing at the same time. I know there's Friday games but you can't change that. On Saturday, put them at the same time. But instead we're still part of the Pac-12 at night."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State Wildcats On SI.
