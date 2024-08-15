A Year Of Experience Should Help Kansas State LB Avoid Freshman Wall
Last season Kansas State linebacker Austin Romaine was just like any other freshman.
He started fast before slumping to the finish line.
Now, the Wildcats hope he's fully acclimated to college football so he can produce at a high level for a full season.
"Last year I think he just got caught up in how long of a season is," K-State defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman said. "He started off hot. We liked him. I thought he'd be good in a reserve role.
Everything changed when veteran Daniel Green was lost to injury for the season in early September. It thrust Romaine into the lineup perhaps earlier than expected.
"All of a sudden, he's playing a lot more," Klanderman said. "He did well initially. I think by Week Eight, Nine, 10, when his body and mind are starting to wear down, that's a lot different intensity than high school football."
The year wasn't a complete wash for Romaine. He finished with 22 tackles and one sack. His five starts were the most by a freshman linebacker since 1988.
Klanderman still calls him an "upper echelon player" who they expect to contribute often.
"He retooled himself and this spring he was awesome," Klanderman said. "We were kind of waiting to see if there was an encore performance of that this fall and there has been. He's been sensational."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State On SI.
