Kansas State Track and Field Travels to Lubbock for Big 12 Indoor Championship

As the calendar turns to the final weekend of February, the Kansas State Wildcats' Big 12 Indoor Championship campaign officially begins in Lubbock, Texas. The Wildcats arrive at the Sports Performance Center not just as participants but as national powerhouses.

Following the latest USTFCCCA week five rankings released on February 24, K-State has solidified its status as a premier program. The team became one of only four schools in the country to boast both men's and women's teams ranked within the top 10.

Kansas State's Big 12 Indoor Championship Schedule and Setting in Lubbock

The men’s squad maintains a formidable No. 4 national ranking with 115.28 points. The women’s team, on the other hand, climbed two spots to claim the No. 10 position with 74.26 points. Entering the postseason with this level of national validation sets a high bar for the weekend ahead.

The Big 12 Indoor Championship is hosted in Lubbock, Texas, at the Sports Performance Center. And with that, it promises a high-energy environment for the conference's best athletes. For fans following from afar, both days of the competition will be available to stream live on ESPN+. Meanwhile, tickets can be purchased from SI Tickets.

The action kicks off on Friday, February 27, at 10:00 a.m. with the men’s and women’s multi-events, beginning with the heptathlon 60-meter dash. Track enthusiasts can look forward to the first running event, the women’s preliminary mile, starting at 2:00 p.m. And the field events commence at 3:00 p.m. with the women’s weight throw. The two-day championship concludes Saturday, February 28.

The current national rankings provide a stark contrast to last year's results, illustrating a remarkable one-year turnaround for the program. At the 2025 Big 12 Indoor Championship, the K-State women finished in 8th place with 43.5 points.

And the men, in contrast, finished 13th with 14.5 points. The leap from middle-of-the-pack conference finishes to top-10 national status suggests that the Wildcats are peaking at exactly the right moment. Especially to challenge for the conference crown.

This momentum was palpable during the final regular-season home meet on February 20. Junior Vienna Lahner etched her name into the history books. She did it by setting a school record in the women’s 1,000 meters with a time of 2:44.33, currently No. 3 in the Big 12 standings. Senior Monique Hardy also delivered a season-best performance in the women’s weight throw at 22.12m (72' 7"). It was a mark that now leads the Big 12 and ranks No. 10 in the NCAA.

Similarly, the men’s 4x400 relay team composed of junior Nen Matlock, senior Cyrus Ways, and juniors Bongumusa Nkosi and Tavon Underwood clocked a blistering 3:05.96. That performance ranks No. 3 in school history and No. 3 in the Big 12 standings heading into the weekend.

The Wildcat men enter Lubbock with an event stacking strategy that could prove overwhelming for conference rivals. K-State does not just have podium contenders. They have multiple athletes occupying the top spots across several disciplines.

In the weight throw, seniors Gary Moore Jr. at 23.54m and Kade McCall at 22.63m hold the top two spots in the conference. The high jump is equally dominant, with freshman Alan Hanna leading at 2.25m and senior Devin Loudermilk close behind at 2.22m.

In the long jump, junior Tah Chikomba at 8.09 m and sophomore Uroy Ryan at 7.87 m sit at No. 1 and No. 2 in the conference. In the triple jump, sophomore Selva Prabhu at 16.63 m, junior Trevon Hamer at 16.47 m, and senior Aaron Antoine at 16.40 m occupy the No. 2 through No. 4 spots in the Big 12 standings.

Let's Now Talk About Women’s Depth and Balanced Attack

On the women's side, the Wildcats feature an array of conference-leading marks that bolster their top-10 national standing.

Senior Monique Hardy leads the Big 12 weight throw with her 22.12 m (72' 7") season best, ranking No. 10 nationally. In the jumps, junior Maud Zeffou-Poaty holds the No. 1 spot in the long jump at 6.58 m. Meanwhile, junior Daniela Wamokpego ranks No. 2 in the triple jump at 13.59 m. Senior Sharie Enoe adds further depth, currently tied for No. 4 in the high jump at 1.88 m.

A unique storyline to watch is senior Vanessa Mercera. Although she will not compete in the pentathlon this weekend, she still holds the conference lead in that event with 4,429 points. Instead, she will focus on the 400 meters. That's where she ranks No. 6 at 52.83 seconds and competes on the No. 4-ranked women’s 4x400 relay team. Alongside freshmen Desirae Riehle, Delaney Brinker, and Anastasiia Kretova, the quartet has clocked a 3:33.59, ranking fourth in the Big 12 entering the championship.

More from Kansas State On SI