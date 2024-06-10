After Kansas State, 6-foot-10 Forward Coleman Hawkins Plans To Visit LSU
Coleman Hawkins, the potential prize catch from the transfer portal for the Kansas State basketball program, will make at least one more visit before deciding where he wants to play next.
So, K-State men's basketball coach Jerome Tang and fans will need to wait at least another week before knowing if Hawkins, a 6-foot-10 forward from Illinois, is coming to Manhattan.
On3.com first reported that Hawkins is planning to visit LSU on June 17.
Hawkins’ decision just might come down to football. No, he’s not going to be a two-sport player. Hawkins revealed in an interview at the NBA draft combine a month ago that he enjoys watching college football.
“I will never play in the Big 10 again. I wouldn’t play in the Big East,” Hawkins said. “I will go somewhere where I can enjoy a football game. Some schools have reached out. I’ve just been honest with them. I haven’t wasted their time. I just flat out told them that’s not somewhere I would consider going.”
The fact that Hawkins has already visited K-State means he is seriously interested in the Wildcats.
And Tang is definitely interested in adding Hawkins. He would immediately bolster the Wildcats frontcourt and make the Wildcats a dangerous threat to all the top contenders in the Big 12.
Hawkins averaged 12.1 points and 6.1 rebounds for Illinois last season. He helped Illinois reach the Elite Eight where it lost to eventual national champion UConn. Hawkins scored five points and pulled down four rebounds in that game.
At the NBA draft combine, Hawkins heard what he needed to work on to improve his draft stock next year. He will bring that knowledge and hunger to whatever basketball program he decides to join.