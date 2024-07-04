After Poses With Pat Mahomes And Lavish Cars, It's About To Get Real For K-State's Avery Johnson
It has been quite the eventful offseason for Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson.
He's posed for photos with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Pat Mahomes, showed off lavish cars, spent time living it up in Miami and played a large role in the Widlcats landing top recruit Linkon Cure.
After months of offseason, now it's time for Johnson to get serious. Big 12 Media Days are weeks away. So are preseason practices. The season opener arrives in no time.
This is one of the most highly-anticipated seasons in K-State history. They are picked to finished No. 2 in the Big 12 conference behind newcomer Utah. The days of hanging with Mahomes at Kansas City Royals games are over for now.
Johnson gave the college football world a taste of his talents last December in the Pop-Tarts Bowl, becoming K-State’s first true freshman quarterback win a bowl game.
In the 28-19 bowl win over North Carolina State, he threw for 178 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 71 yards and a touchdown. Last year he had 479 yards, five touchdowns with no interceptions. He also rushed for 296 yards and seven touchdowns, including five in the win against Texas Tech.
The hype has led to Johnson becoming a darkhorse Heisman candidate, leading to a bit of swag. Last month he posted a photo of him next to a $70,000 car. The caption read: "outfits like corvettes. I been switching up my gear."
They are lyrics from the song "Tonight" by rap artist No Cap.
The positive is Johnson has refused to let any of the attention go to his head. There were plenty workout videos posted by his trainer Brian Butler during the offseason.
Apparently, Johnson is ready for the anticipation.
