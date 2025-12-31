MANHATTAN, Kan. — New Kansas State football coach Collin Klein took steps to make a major statement this offseason in building his inaugural coaching staff with the hiring of veteran strength coach Jeremy Jacobs.

Obviously, the strength and conditioning division is one of the most important areas to any sports program away from the field. Klein made an intriguing hire with Jacobs, who has plenty of experience as a Power Conference S&C director, but brings a rare blend of military discipline and advanced sports science to the Wildcats football program.

A Strategic Reunion with Kansas State Football

Jacobs arrives as a decorated Army veteran with more than a decade of experience across three Power 4 programs.

He's a significant addition for a Kansas State program focused on competing at the highest level in the evolving college football landscape. Klein's move also reunites him with Jacobs as the two previously worked together on the same staff at Texas A&M over the previous two seasons.

The connection between Klein and Jacobs played a key role in this hire as their shared background at Texas A&M gives Kansas State a trusted voice leading its physical development program.

Jacobs' spent two seasons in the SEC with the Aggies as the Associate Director of Football Strength and Conditioning and the Director of Football Applied Sports Science under guidance of veteran strength coach Tommy Moffitt. He followed Texas A&M coach Mike Elko from the Duke Blue Devils to College Station, which featured two highly productive seasons, including a College Football Playoff berth this fall.

Before his success at Texas A&M, Jacobs spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons at Duke where he played an important role in the Blue Devils’ resurgence, as the program compiled a 16 and 9 record and earned back-to-back bowl victories.

The foundation of his collegiate career was built at LSU, where he worked from 2016 through 2021. Jacobs steadily rose through the ranks, moving from a graduate assistant role to associate director of strength and conditioning for football. His time in Baton Rouge was deeply rooted in technical expertise.

He authored all aspects of speed, conditioning, FRC, and mobility programs and managed the perch velocity-based training system. With that, he even produced detailed force, velocity, and tonnage reports and assisted with GPS reporting to connect sports medicine, coaching, and strength staff.

Army Leadership That Shapes His Philosophy

What truly separates Jeremy Jacobs from many in his profession is his background in the United States Army. From 2003 to 2007, he served as a team leader and completed two combat rotations during Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. He was responsible for educating, training, and supervising personnel on tactics, standard operating procedures, and weapon systems.

That experience continues to shape his coaching philosophy, with an emphasis on leadership, accountability, and precision. After his military service, Jacobs began his athletics career as a student assistant at Wisconsin Milwaukee. He later earned his bachelor’s degree in kinesiology and completed a master’s degree in kinesiology pedagogy and psychological studies at LSU.

Jacobs brings an extensive list of professional credentials, including certifications from the NSCA and CSCCa, a Level 1 USA Weightlifting certification, Functional Range Conditioning specialization, and CPR, AED, and First Aid certification. Earlier in his career, he also served as vice president of the nonprofit Wisconsin Weightlifting organization and was a coach and co-owner of Milwaukee Barbell.

