Arizona State Gets Encouraging Update For RB Cameron Skattebo Vs K-State
The Arizona State Sun Devils received some good news this week.
They are reportedly expecting the return of running back Cameron Skattebo for Saturday's game at Kansas State. He practiced Tuesday and Wednesday after missing last week's game against UCF due to a shoulder injury. The news was first reported by ESPN's Pete Thamel.
Skattebo is one of the nation's most dynamic offensive players. He ranks 10th nationally with 1,001 rushing yards. He's also won the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week award four times. The only player with more all-purpose yards is Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, who is in the Heisman Trophy conversation.
All signs are pointing toward Skattebo returning this weekend. He was trying to play last week according to Dillingham said.
“He was trying to get me to put him in the game at the middle of the third quarter," Dillingham said. "… even though if he’s cleared, I want to make sure that we’re going to get the best version of Cam if he goes out there and he feels good about himself."
If he plays, it makes things tougher defensively for the Wildcats. They need every break possible because they have no margin for error if they want to make the Big 12 conference and remain alive in contention for the College Football Playoff.
The Wildcats need to win out and a Colorado loss to make it.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher for Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
