Arizona State Hoping Key Offensive Cog Returns Saturday Against Kansas State
There is a small chance the Kansas State defense could catch a break in Saturday's game against Arizona State.
The Sun Devils are listing star running back Cam Skattebo as questionable. He missed the last game against UCF with a shoulder injury. ASU coach Kenny Dillingham provided an update Monday.
“I think he’s gonna try to practice at least, jog through some things or run around a little bit (Tuesday), so that’s a positive,” Dillingham said.
Skattebo is one of the nation's most dynamic offensive players. He ranks 10th nationally with 1,001 rushing yards. He's also won the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week award four times. The only player with more all-purpose yards is Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, who is in the Heisman Trophy conversation.
All signs are pointing toward Skattebo returning this weekend. He was trying to play last week according to Dillingham said.
“He was trying to get me to put him in the game at the middle of the third quarter," Dillingham said. "… even though if he’s cleared, I want to make sure that we’re going to get the best version of Cam if he goes out there and he feels good about himself."
If he is unable to go, it makes things somewhat easier defensively. The Wildcats need every break possible because they have no margin for error if they want to make the Big 12 conference and remain alive in contention for the College Football Playoff.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @KStateOnSI