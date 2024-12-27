Avery Johnson, Dylan Edwards Answer Call In Kansas State's Win Against Rutgers
At one point, it looked like Kansas State was headed to a disappointing end to the season.
The Wildcats trailed by 17 early in the third quarter. They struggled defensively. And their quarterback was having a difficult time mustering much offense.
And then everything clicked.
The Wildcats rallied to defeat Rutgers 44-41 in the Rate Bowl Thursday in Phoenix. Quarterback Avery Johnson completed 15 of 30 passes for 195 yard and three touchdowns. His 25 passing scores are a school record.
It wasn't just Johnson. Dylan Edwards came up big in his first game as the featured running back. He stepped in for starter DJ Gidden, who left school to enter the NFL draft. Edwards finished with 196 yards and two touchdown on 18 carries. That set a K-State bowl record for rushing yards. The highlight for Edwards, who transferred from Colorado in the offseason, was a 65-yard scoring run that helped the Wildcats climb back into the game.
After struggling early, the Wildcats defense also got it together. They trailed 34-17 early in the third quarter but only allowed one touchdown the remainder. It was K-State's fourth game of rallying from a fourth-quarter deficit.
The win was a consolation prize for the Wildcats, who entered the season with College Football Playoffs expectations. Those hopes were dashed after losing three of the last four regular season games.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
