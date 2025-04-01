Ayoka Lee And Serena Sundell Exit Kansas State Among The Best In School History
Seniors Serena Sundell and Ayoka Lee exit Kansas State after their loss to USC Saturday night.
But while their careers ended in a loss, they still finished their tenures in Manhattan, KS, on a high note. Sundell and Lee were major contributors to the Wildcats' best season since 2002.
The seniors' legacies with Kansas State are solidified, as they are both anticipated to be selected in the WNBA Draft. Sundell offered some final advice to those who will take the reigns in the program next year.
"I would say just be confident," Sundell said. "They've got a lot of experience under their belts already. We saw girls like Zyanna Walker step up tonight in really big moments. So we'll just pass the torch to them, but I think it'll be an easy transition. Don't be afraid to lead, don't be afraid to continue to push yourself."
Meanwhile, Lee, the all-time DI leader in points scored in a single game (61 against Oklahoma in Jan. 2022), expressed grace in her legendary career at Kansas State.
"It means to have a coach that has just continued to believe in me through everything I've been through and to have teammates like Serena who have just been game-changers from the minute they stepped on campus," Lee said. "Not everyone gets to have a college career like that, so I'm extremely grateful."
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.