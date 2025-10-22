K-State Women’s Basketball Aims Higher After Last Season’s Sweet 16 Run
The Kansas State women’s basketball team is preparing for a fresh start with a nearly brand-new roster. Yet the goal remains the same. Especially built on last year’s historic Sweet 16 run. After reaching the NCAA Tournament’s second weekend for the first time in over 20 years, head coach Jeff Mittie and the Wildcats are determined to keep the momentum alive, even as they navigate one of the biggest roster overhauls in program history.
Jeff Mittie Impressed by Early Effort
This season, the Wildcats return just three players from last year’s squad. They are creating a challenge in developing on-court chemistry. Mittie spoke openly about those growing pains at Big 12 Media Days at the T-Mobile Center earlier this week.
"Individually, we’ve worked incredibly hard," Mittie said. "Now, the chemistry on the floor, the timing of things, how we play together, all of those things are not even remotely close to where they need to be. We’ve got to learn each other better."
Still, Mittie has been pleasantly surprised by how quickly the newcomers have bought into K-State’s culture. He noted that the group’s work ethic has exceeded expectations from day one. "Their work ethic was way better than I expected. I really expected that we would have to spend more time saying, ‘This is how we do things.’ What impressed me the most was that we said it and we didn’t have to say it twice," Mittie said.
Sweet 16 Momentum Boosts Recruiting
While the Wildcats’ tournament success won’t directly carry over to this year’s results, it’s already paying dividends off the court. Mittie confirmed that the Sweet 16 run has strengthened K-State’s recruiting efforts, helping attract talented players eager to compete at the highest level.
"All of those things helped us in recruiting. It attracts players that want to play. It attracts players that have those goals," Mittie said. He added that while the current group is still developing, the early signs are promising. "We’re at a much different phase in October than a year ago, but I like the path that this group is on."
What’s Next for the Wildcats
With so many new faces, leadership is critical, and guard Taryn Sides is stepping up to guide the team. "I’m one of three returning, so it’s kind of my job to be a leader for the team," Sides said.
Reflecting on what she learned from former Wildcats stars, she added, "I think learning from All-Americans Serena (Sundell) and Yokie (Ayoka Lee), just the way they led the team and got everyone really behind them, that’s something I look back on. I learned from them and I’m trying to implement that this year."
As the Wildcats continue building chemistry and fine-tuning their game, they’ll begin preseason action on the road. K-State opens its exhibition slate Monday at Tarleton State, giving the new-look roster an early chance.
