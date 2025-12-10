Kansas State Women’s Basketball’s Jordan Speiser Earns Big Recognition

Kansas State may be rolling with one of the youngest rosters in all of college basketball. However, youth is not stopping the Wildcats from discovering their next big star. Freshman guard Jordan Speiser has been rising fast, game after game, and the Big 12 took notice. Her recent surge earned her a spot in this week’s Big 12 Starting Five. It's a major nod that puts her firmly on the conference map.

Jordan Speiser's Career-High That Sealed the Upset

Speiser has been stringing together consistent performances, averaging 9.8 points across her last 10 games. It was a breakout display against then-13th-ranked Ole Miss that proved she is ready for the spotlight.

Freshmen making waves🔥@jordan_speiser earns a spot in this week's Big 12 Starting Five!

The Wildcats’ upset over Ole Miss was powered by Speiser’s career-high 19 points. That also includes a perfect 7-of-7 showing from the free-throw line. Her 19 points also marked the best scoring performance by a K-State freshman since Serena Sundell dropped 24 back in February 2022.

Kansas State’s victory was built on one of the most clutch free-throw performances the program has produced in years. The team shot a season-best .905 from the stripe, knocking down 19 of 21 attempts.

Even more impressive, the Wildcats were flawless in the second half, going a perfect 12-for-12. Speiser delivered seven of those in the fourth quarter alone. That 90.5% accuracy is the program’s best on 20 or more attempts since December 2022 and just the 10th time since the 2000–01 season that K-State hit 90% or better under that volume.

The Wildcats added to the momentum by dominating the bench points battle with a 35–14 advantage. It was the third-highest bench output of the season and the strongest effort since the team’s 37 bench points against South Dakota on November 13.

Now sitting at 5-5 overall and 15th in the Big 12 standings, K-State continues to find growth within its young roster. The Wildcats are 3-2 at home and 3-2 in games decided by at least 10 points. Head coach Jeff Mittie is now in his 12th season with a 223-148 record and five 20-win seasons. The coach is also steering the program through its youngest lineup since 2018–19.

An Elite Profile on the Rise

Speiser’s quick rise is backed by one of the most impressive pre-college resumes in the country. She was a five-star prospect who earned selections to the 2025 Jordan Brand Classic, the 2025 Nike Hoop Summit for Team USA, and the 2025 McDonald’s All-American Game. That's where she won the Sprite Knockout Contest.

She was also named to the 2024–25 Naismith Girls High School Player of the Year Watch List and rated by ESPN as one of the top shooters in the 2025 class. Her national rankings backed it all up, coming in at 16 on ESPNHoopGurlz, 14 on ProspectsNation, and 19 on 247Sports.

In the summer of 2024, she shot 54.5% at Nike Nationals and recorded a 47.3% shooting mark in EYBL play. At Lutheran of St Charles County, she became a two-time MBCA All-State selection and helped her team win the 2023 state title and finish as the 2024 runner-up.

Kansas State, now 3–2 at home, looks to build on the momentum of its upset win. Speiser and the Wildcats will host San Diego State on Wednesday.

