Challenging Week Ahead For Kansas State Men’s Basketball

Kansas State’s odyssey through the treacherous Big 12 gets no easier this week with a visit to sunny Arizona.

K-State is coming off a 83-73 home loss to No. 10 BYU on Saturday afternoon, ending a four-game winning streak. The Wildcats shot only 14 percent from distance and couldn’t overcome the Cougars.

Arizona is the top-ranked team in this week’s AP Top 25 Poll. The Wildcats are 14-0 and won at Utah — traditionally, a tough place to play — on Saturday, 97-78. The Wildcats are off until Wednesday, when K-State comes to McKale Center in Tucson.

Arizona didn’t take the easy way out in non-conference games. Arizona defeated five top-20 teams, two of which were ranked No. 3 at the time of the meeting.

The Wildcats defeated defending national champion No. 3 Florida (93-87); No. 15 UCLA (69-65); No. 3 UConn (71-67); No. 20 Auburn (97-68); and No. 12 Alabama (96-75). UConn was a road game for Arizona and the other four were at a neutral site.

Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd was an assistant coach at Gonzaga for 20 years before landing the top job in Tucson in 2021. He recently set an Arizona record with his 125th career victory in only 158 games. Legendary U of A coach Fred Enke had the previous record of reaching 125 wins in 170 games in the 1930s.

Arizona forwards Ivan Kharchenkov (8) and Koa Peat during second half against Utah at Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Freshman Koa Peat, a 6-foot-8 freshman, is Arizona’s top scorer at 14.4 points per game. Six Wildcats average in double figures in scoring. Arizona ranks 20th nationally in scoring, averaging 90.3 points per game.

Kansas State averages 88.5 points per game, 25th in the country.

Arizona State not as formidable as Arizona

ASU is coached by former Duke great Bobby Hurley, older brother of two-time NCAA champion coach Danny Hurley, of UConn.

Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley has led the Sun Devils to only three NCAA Tournament appearances in his 11 seasons. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Bobby Hurley, a two-time national champion as a Duke point guard in the 1990s, hasn’t elevated the Sun Devils to a consistent NCAA Tournament team. This is his 11th season in Tempe and the Sun Devils have only been to three NCAA Tournaments, the last in 2022-23. Hurley's ASU record is 177-156.

ASU’s last two seasons were 14-18 and 13-20. ASU doesn’t have the overwhelming home-court advantage that rival Arizona enjoys. The Sun Devils are only 4-3 at home. ASU plays at No. 10 BYU on Wednesday, before K-State comes to town.

Kansas State at Arizona

When: Wednesday, 8 p.m. CT

Where: McKale Center, Tucson

Records: Kansas State, 9-5, 0-1 in Big 12; Arizona, 14-0, 1-0 in Big 12. Arizona is 8-0 at home.

TV: FS1

Rankings updated based on games through Saturday.

Arizona rankings

* Associated Press Top 25: 1

* NCAA Net Ratings: 2

* USA Today Coaches Poll: 2

* Kenpom.com: 2

* ESPN Power Index: 4

* Top 25 and 1: 2

* Team Rankings.com: 1

In Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology projections, Arizona is a 1-seed for the 68-team NCAA Tournament.

K-State rankings

* Associated Press Top 25: Not ranked

* NCAA Net Ratings: 62 (dropped one place)

* USA Today Coaches Poll: Not ranked

* Kenpom.com: 74

* ESPN Power Index: 61 (dropped 10 places)

* Top 25 and 1: Not ranked

* Team Rankings.com: 58 (dropped one place)

In Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology projections, Kansas State is not mentioned for the 68-team NCAA Tournament.

Kansas State-Arizona analysis

Arizona will present any number of problems for K-State. Arizona has size, speed and skill, and enjoys playing defense. There are some games on the schedule that look impossible to win. One never knows, and Kansas State can score points, but this is a tough ask for the Manhattan Wildcats.

Kansas State at Arizona State

When: Saturday, 2 p.m. CT

Where: Desert Financial Arena, Tempe

Records: Kansas State, 9-5, 0-1 in Big 12; Arizona State, 9-5, 0-1 in Big 12. ASU is 4-3 at home.

TV: Peacock and NBCSN

Arizona State rankings

* Associated Press Top 25: Not ranked

* NCAA Net Ratings: 78 (dropped one place)

* USA Today Coaches Poll: Not ranked

* Kenpom.com: 85

* ESPN Power Index: 100 (dropped one place)

* Top 25 and 1: Not ranked

* Team Rankings.com: 71

In Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology projections, Arizona State is among the “last four out” in the 68-team NCAA Tournament.

Kansas State-Arizona State analysis

This could be a good spot for the Wildcats’ first conference victory. ASU ranks 234th in the nation in scoring defense, allowing 75.2 points per game. Kansas State’s 25th-ranked offense (averaging 88.5 points per game) plus the star power of guard P.J. Haggerty (23 points per game) and four other players averaging in double figures might be the difference.

