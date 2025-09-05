ESPN Analyst Rips ‘Low-Level Human’ Jalen Carter for Spitting on Dak Prescott
The Eagles beat the Cowboys in the first game of the NFL season on Thursday night in a contentious rivalry game that began with Jalen Carter being ejected for spitting on Dak Prescott. Despite further video evidence surfacing that showed Prescott had spit first in the general direction of Carter, everyone seems to be in agreement that Carter was in the wrong.
Very far in the wrong in fact as many expect Carter to also receive a suspension for the act. On Friday's edition of Get Up, Ryan Clark went in on Carter for the "selfish" and "disgusting" move and said that Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni needed to make an example out of him.
"When Jalen Carter, who is one of the best players in the entire NFL, shows that lack of respect for the game," said Clark. "Shows that lack of ability to make good decisions early on in the game. That is such a selfish play. Not only is it frickin’ disgusting, right? Not only do you show what a low-level human you are in that moment, but you let the entire team down."
After pointing out a couple big offensive plays for the Cowboys, Clark continued:
"Those are plays where you immediately think to yourself where is Jalen Carter. And you know where he was? He was at the casinos down the street, probably watching the game because Big Dom had to walk him into the locker room. You cannot do that. And if you’re Nick Sirriani, you have to make an example out of him."
Former ESPN and FS1 personality and retired NFL star Keyshawn Johnson was much more straight forward in his assessment of the incident, but both former players seem to agree on that this was a very dumb thing to do.