Kansas State Men's Basketball vs. Tulsa Games' Start Time, Streaming Options and TV Details
Kansas State is set to wrap up its season-opening homestand. It is because the undefeated Wildcats welcome the undefeated Tulsa Golden Hurricane. The team is going to do that at Bramlage Coliseum on Monday, November 17, 2025. Both teams enter the matchup at 3-0, with each averaging more than 90 points per game.
Let's Look at the Game Details and Broadcast Information
Tipoff is scheduled for 7:01 p.m. CT, or 8 p.m. ET, inside Bramlage Coliseum. Fans unable to attend can stream the game live on ESPN+, making it easily accessible for viewers across the country. Tickets are also available for purchase through SI Tickets. offering fans one last chance to watch K-State at home before the Wildcats head out on the road.
Both teams have surpassed the 90-point mark in each of their opening games, setting the stage for what could be one of the highest-scoring matchups of the early season. Meanwhile, Kansas State completes a four-game homestand, and Tulsa rolls in with three convincing wins. That includes a 100-57 blowout of Oklahoma Christian and a tight 88-87 victory over Oral Roberts.
David Green leads the Golden Hurricane with 21 points in that win, backed by strong contributions from Miles Barnestable and Tylen Riley. Tulsa enters its fourth season under head coach Eric Konkol, who has shaped the team into an aggressive, high-volume scoring unit.
One of the most intriguing angles of the night revolves around junior guard P.J. Haggerty. He will face his former school for the second time since transferring out of Tulsa. Haggerty’s freshman season with the Golden Hurricane in 2023–24 was nothing short of historic.
Haggerty has already shown he can rise to the moment when facing Tulsa, dropping 23 points in Memphis’ 83-71 win last season. Now, in Kansas State purple, he returns to the court against his former programme once again.
The Team's Series History and K-State’s Offensive Powerhouse
Kansas State enters the matchup following a thrilling 99-96 victory over Cal last Thursday. And that game delivered the highest combined point total in Bramlage Coliseum history. The Wildcats’ blistering offence powered them to their first 3-0 start since the 2022–23 season.
Their efficiency has been eye-popping, connecting on a Jerome Tang-era best 64.4 percent shooting, including 50 percent from beyond the arc. It marked the second straight game in which K-State set a new high-water mark for offensive efficiency under Tang.
Against Cal, the Wildcats had four players score in double figures, while three reached 20 points. Haggerty led the way with 23 points, six assists, and three rebounds. Senior Khamari McGriff added 21 points, and senior Nate Johnson chipped in 20. That kind of balanced production stands in stark contrast to last season, when K-State averaged just 70.8 points per game.
Monday’s showdown marks the 10th meeting between Kansas State and Tulsa, a series dating back nearly six decades. K-State snapped a three-game losing streak in the series with a tight 69-67 win in their last meeting in 2019.
The Wildcats also boast a strong history against AAC opponents, holding a 39-28 record overall and a dominant 29-5 mark at home.