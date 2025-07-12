‘SportsCenter’ Anchor Receives Heartfelt Welcome in First Show Back Since Surgery
Longtime SportsCenter anchor Jay Harris is back on the air.
On Saturday, the ESPN veteran made his first appearance on SportsCenter since undergoing surgery for prostate cancer last month, and he fittingly received a hero's welcome. Charles Barkley opened the show with a heartfelt video message for Harris, followed by fellow host Brian Custer, who shared a sweet dap with Harris at the SportsCenter desk.
Custer reportedly served a friend and resource to Harris throughout his battle with prostate cancer, having gone through the same experience over a decade ago.
Others in sports media including NBA reporter Marc J. Spears also sent warm welcomes to Harris and were elated to see him back in the chair Saturday afternoon.
"So glad to be back!! Appreciate all the well wishes!!!" Harris, 60, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Thankfully, it looks like Harris's battle with cancer will have a happy ending.