Kansas State vs. Cal Game Time, TV Channel & Stream Info
The Kansas State Wildcats are gearing up for one of their early-season tests. It is because they are about to welcome the unbeaten California Golden Bears. The match will happen at the Bramlage Coliseum on Thursday, November 13, 2025. Both teams have come out firing to start their seasons, and this nonconference matchup promises plenty of energy, buckets, and storylines.
When and Where to Watch the Action
The Wildcats and Golden Bears will face off in Manhattan, Kansas, with the game tipping off at 9 p.m. ET inside Bramlage Coliseum. Fans eager to watch the action can catch the game live on CBS Sports Network. Meanwhile, tickets are available through SI Tickets for those who want to experience the atmosphere in person.
Kansas State enters the matchup with a 2-0 record, while Cal arrives at 3-0. The team is going to set the stage for a high-energy contest between two teams eager to extend their early winning streaks.
Kansas State is fresh off a 98–71 rout of Bellarmine. That's where sophomore guard PJ Haggerty stole the show. Haggerty poured in 23 points, grabbed four rebounds, and dished out 11 assists.
The Wildcats’ early-season story has been all about their explosive offense. K-State has leaned heavily on its perimeter shooting. It was 56% of its three-pointers through the first two games. Key contributors like Abdi Bashir, David Castillo, and Nate Johnson have been lighting it up from deep. That helped the Wildcats build double-digit leads and keep opponents chasing.
Kansas State was known for its defense a season ago, holding teams to just 69.6 points per game. This year’s team is proving it can win by outscoring opponents. With a 70.8 points-per-game average last season that ranked 262nd nationally, head coach Jerome Tang seems to have injected some offensive firepower into this new group.
What to Expect in Manhattan
The California Golden Bears come into Manhattan after a dominant 93–65 victory over CSU Fullerton. Dai Dai Ames led the way with 24 points, showcasing his ability to score from all levels. Cal’s offense has been in sync so far, averaging more than 90 points per game across its first three contests.
The Bears’ scoring explosion has been balanced by improved ball movement and depth across their roster. With an average of 76.8 points allowed per game last season, the Bears will have to tighten their defense to contain a K-State team that’s thriving from three-point range and playing with tempo.
This matchup offers an exciting contrast of styles. Cal’s fast-paced, high-scoring offense will meet a Kansas State team that’s rediscovering its offensive rhythm while still maintaining its trademark defensive grit. For the Wildcats, the key will be limiting second-chance points and staying consistent from beyond the arc.
K-State has historically been tough to beat at home, averaging 73.1 points per game in Bramlage Coliseum last season compared to 67.9 on the road. With the home crowd behind them and early-season confidence building, the Wildcats will look to stay perfect before heading into a tougher stretch. And that includes Tulsa, Mississippi State, New Mexico, Nebraska, and Indiana.
