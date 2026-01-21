PJ Haggerty Leads Shorthanded Wildcats to Victory Over Utah

MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Kansas State Wildcats defeated the Utah Aggies, 81-78, on Tuesday night at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan. PJ Haggerty led the Wildcats with 34 points and eight rebounds.

The Wildcats snapped a five-game losing streak. The team improved to 10-9 and earned its first win against a Big 12 opponent (1-5). Kansas State shot the ball well with a 50 percent field goal percentage. Utah’s defense struggled, and the Wildcats made them pay for it.

Taking Care of Business

Aggies and Wildcats put on a show on Tuesday. There were nine lead changes, and both teams were tied six times. It is one of the best games in the Big 12 conference this season. It was entertaining to see Haggerty and Terrence Brown of the Aggies going off on a shooting clinic.

Brown finished with 33 points on a 14-for-24 from the field for the Aggies.

Wildcats guard David Castillo added 20 points. Castillo hit a career high of six three-pointers. Senior Nate Johnson added 17 points to go with six assists. The Wildcats made 52 percent from threes. They made 70 percent of their free throws. One thing that could improve in the next game is to reduce turnovers. Kansas State had 10 of them.

Haggerty put his team on his back on Tuesday. Great leaders come through when the team needs them the most. Great players rise to the occasion no matter what the scoreboard says. PJ scored 28 of his 34 points in the second half. It was a mesmerizing performance.

We haven’t seen a Wildcats player score this many points in a half since Denis Clemente, who scored 32 against Texas in 2009. When Haggerty shoots the ball the way he did in this game, Kansas State can be a problem for any opponent.

It’s an impressive win by the Wildcats. A team that came into this game short-handed made the best of a combustible situation and turned it into a great one. It’s all about the next man up and who can go through. There’s a reason why it’s called a “team game,” not a “one-man game.” Yes, Haggerty led the Wildcats to victory, but the role players were instrumental as well.

It’s worth mentioning that Johnson answered the bell in pivotal moments, such as knocking down a pair of free throws to seal the deal. Free throws matter especially in late-game situations.

Tuesday's game marked the fifth meeting between Utah and Kansas State. We can’t wait to see more future battles between both programs. The Wildcats now lead the series, 3-2.

