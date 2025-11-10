Kansas State Women’s Basketball Edges SMU During Fourth- Quarter
The Kansas State Wildcats (2–0) pulled off one of the early shockers of their young season. They rallied from an eight-point fourth-quarter deficit to stun the SMU Mustangs (1–1) 46–44 at Moody Coliseum on Saturday. Freshman Gina Garcia became the hero of the night. She did it by driving to the rim for a buzzer-beating layup that stood after a replay review, completing an incredible 11–1 run that sealed the Wildcats’ second straight win.
Gina Garcia’s Heroics Deliver the Finishing Blow
K-State had to fight every second for this one. The Wildcats trailed 25–18 at halftime after shooting just 26.9 percent (7-of-26) from the field. And they struggled to find rhythm from three-point range, hitting only one of nine attempts.
The game remained tight well into the second half until SMU looked ready to take over. With just under five minutes to play, a Kyla Deck three-pointer pushed the Mustangs’ lead to eight, 43–35.
That’s when Kansas State flipped the switch. Junior forward Nastja Claessens scored inside to spark the comeback. It was followed by two free throws from freshman guard/forward Brandie Harrod to cut the margin to four.
SMU managed only a single free throw in response, and Garcia began to take command. She dished to junior guard Taryn Sides for a clutch corner three, trimming the deficit to two with 1:40 remaining. Garcia then knifed through traffic for a layup that tied it at 44–44 with under a minute left.
After an SMU miss, K-State got the rebound and set up the final play. With 16 seconds remaining, Garcia calmly drove through contact, releasing a layup at the buzzer.
Both Claessens and Garcia delivered standout performances down the stretch. Claessens recorded eight points, a team-high 11 rebounds, four steals, and two assists, showcasing her all-around impact. Garcia matched her with eight points, four assists, and two rebounds, none bigger than her late-game heroics that iced the game.
The Wildcats finished shooting 30.9 percent (17-of-55) overall and 14.3 percent (3-of-21) from deep, but their defense carried the night. K-State dominated the glass 46–41 and outscored SMU 28–26 in the paint. The Mustangs shot just 28.1 percent (18-of-64) from the floor and 20 percent (4-of-20) from three, stifled by the Wildcats’ relentless defense.
What’s Next for Kansas State
The win improved K-State’s all-time series lead over SMU to 2–1 and marked its first-ever visit to the SMU campus. Head Coach Jeff Mittie now owns a 10–8 career record against the Mustangs and sits at 674–378 overall (.641), including 220–143 (.606) at Kansas State.
The starting lineup of Harrod, Heal, Sides, Claessens, and Cotton remains unchanged from the season opener, reflecting a balanced mix of youth and energy. It marked the 76th career start for Tess Heal, her second since joining K-State, and just the second for her four teammates.
Historically, K-State is now 300–329 (.477) in road games, including a 51–72 (.415) record under Mittie. K-State returns home for a four-game homestand starting Monday against Lamar at 6:30 p.m. CT at Bramlage Coliseum.
K-State returns home for a four-game homestand starting Monday against Lamar at 6:30 p.m. CT at Bramlage Coliseum. The game will stream live on ESPN+ and air on the K-State Sports Network, including Sunny 102.5 and 1350 KMAN in Manhattan.
