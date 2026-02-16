Kansas State Women’s Basketball Drops Tight 76-72 Road Game at Iowa State

The Kansas State Wildcats showed grit and determination on Sunday, February 15, 2026. They did it in a high-stakes Big 12 showdown at Hilton Coliseum. Despite a late-game surge that brought the Wildcats within a single point, Iowa State held on for a 76-72 win.

The game opened K-State’s final two-game road trip of the regular season. That left the Wildcats at 14-13 overall and 7-7 in conference play. Meanwhile, the Cyclones improved to 20-6 and 8-6 in Big 12 action, marking coach Bill Fennelly’s 19th 20-win season at Iowa State.

Kansas State Women’s Basketball Ignites the Offense

The atmosphere in Ames was electric, with every possession feeling like a statement. K-State’s fight never wavered, even when the Cyclones pulled ahead by double digits in the fourth quarter. It was a game defined by momentum swings and a star performance from junior guard Taryn Sides.

If there was one player carrying the Wildcats offensively, it was Taryn Sides. After a slow start, Sides exploded for 20 points in the second half, finishing with a game-high 23. She shot 8-of-17 from the floor and nailed 3-of-6 from three-point range. Adding four assists and two steals, Sides was a force on both ends of the floor.

Her performance wasn’t just a standout in the moment; it added to her growing legacy in Manhattan. This marked her eighth career 20-point game, sixth this season, and her 34th career double-digit game. Her three-pointers now total 175, placing her 11th in program history, and her four assists pushed her to a tie for 17th in career assists with 294.

Freshmen Gina Garcia and Jordan Speiser also stepped up, each scoring 11 points. Speiser contributed seven rebounds, while Nastja Claessens anchored the paint with nine boards and steady defense. Together, the supporting cast kept the Wildcats within striking distance throughout the contest.

The first quarter was a tight, defensive affair, marked by foul trouble and gritty play. Kansas State edged Iowa State 20-19, largely thanks to Aniya Foy’s perfect 5-of-5 free-throw performance. Despite shooting just 26.7% from the floor, K-State stayed close by converting 91.7% of its free throws.

After the Second-Half Rally, Let's Look at the Key Stats and Performances

The second quarter belonged to the Cyclones. Iowa State went on an 18-10 run, exploiting K-State’s cold shooting and taking a 36-24 lead into halftime. Jada Williams and Audi Crooks led the Cyclone charge. Together, they combined for 42 points and dominated the paint with scoring and rebounding.

The Wildcats refused to fold in the second half. Sides led an 8-2 run in the third quarter to bring Kansas State within two points at 44-42. Every time Iowa State tried to pull away, the Wildcats had an answer.

The fourth quarter was an emotional rollercoaster. K-State battled back from a 13-point deficit at 62-49 with an 11-2 surge that brought them within a single point at 69-68 with 1:20 remaining. But clutch plays from Iowa State’s Kenzie Hare and Jada Williams sealed the game for the Cyclones. They made 25 of 28 free throws (89.3%) to secure the 76-72 victory.

While K-State’s shooting struggled at times, the Wildcats excelled in other areas. Both teams finished with 34 rebounds each, showcasing a battle of grit and effort on the glass. Kansas State shot 38.3% from the field compared to Iowa State’s 44.9% and outscored the Cyclones in the paint 30-26. The Wildcats also forced 16 turnovers, highlighting their aggressive defensive mindset.

Taryn Sides’ 23 points, supported by Garcia and Speiser’s 11 each, kept K-State competitive. Claessens’ nine rebounds reinforced the interior presence, and Foy’s free-throw efficiency kept the Wildcats within striking distance.

Despite the loss, Kansas State still holds the all-time series lead against Iowa State at 55-51. Head coach Jeff Mittie owns a 686-391 record (.637) overall and 55-77 (.417) on the road. Historically, K-State is 141-26 (.844) when scoring 70+ points since the 2014-15 season.

The Wildcats won’t have long to dwell on the heartbreak in Ames. They will wrap up their two-game road swing on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, at 6 p.m. CT against UCF. Fans can catch highlights of Sides’ recent hot streak. This showcased elite scoring and playmaking ability that kept Kansas State in contention against one of the toughest home-court environments in the Big 12.

