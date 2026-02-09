Kansas State Women’s Basketball Hosts Oklahoma State in Play 4 Kay Game

The stakes are rising in the Big 12, and the setting could not be more meaningful. Kansas State women’s basketball returns to Bramlage Coliseum on Tuesday night to host Oklahoma State in its annual Play 4 Kay game. It's a night dedicated to breast cancer awareness and honoring the legacy of the late, legendary coach Kay Yow. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on February 10, 2026, with the Wildcats looking to build on recent momentum against one of the league’s most dangerous teams.

Kansas State Wildcats Delivered a Classic Night Inside Bramlage Coliseum

Kansas State enters the matchup at 13–12, riding the confidence of a statement win over BYU. Oklahoma State arrives with a 19–6 record and national attention.

The Play 4 Kay game always carries added emotion, and Tuesday night will be no different. The Wildcats own a 419–163 all-time record inside Bramlage across 38 seasons. Over the past two years alone, they have collected 33 home wins, the most in program history during a two-season stretch.

Kansas State most recently rolled past BYU with a convincing 77–52 victory. The Wildcats were powered by a breakout 25-point performance from Nastja Claessens, while the defense stole the spotlight by holding the Cougars to just 21.4 percent shooting in the second half.

Oklahoma State enters with equal confidence after an 81–58 win over UCF. The Cowgirls showcased their depth in that outing, led by Amari Whiting’s 15 points and two steals. That balance has become a calling card for a team that averages 85.1 points per game. Statistically, this matchup presents a fascinating contrast. Oklahoma State ranks ninth nationally in scoring offense at 85.1 points per game while allowing just 62.4 points per contest.

Kansas State thrives differently. The Wildcats average 68.8 points per game and allow 65.4. Junior guard Taryn Sides leads the team with 12.9 points per game and serves as the engine of an offense built on poise and smart decision-making.

Senior Tess Heal has been a model of efficiency during conference play. She is one of just four players nationally to reach the 50/40/90 club against Big 12 opponents. She shot 54.8 percent from the field, 41.7 percent from three-point range, and 91.5 percent from the free-throw line.

Freshmen Making History for Kansas State

Youth has played a major role in Kansas State’s season. The Wildcats are the only Power 4 team in the country with three freshmen, Gina Garcia, Jordan Speiser, and Brandie Harrod, averaging at least 20 minutes per game.

Speiser is shooting 90.8 percent, while Garcia is converting at an 85.0 percent rate. Kansas State is the only team nationally with two freshmen shooting 85 percent or better on a minimum of 40 attempts. Garcia also ranks third among all freshmen nationally with 115 assists.

Taryn Sides is coming off a historic outing against BYU, recording a career-high 13 assists without committing a turnover. She is one of only two players nationally with multiple games this season featuring at least 12 assists and zero turnovers. With 288 career assists, Sides is just 12 away from becoming the 17th player in Kansas State history to reach the 300-assist milestone.

