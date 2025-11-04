Kansas State Women’s Basketball Tips Off 58th Season with Win over UN-Omaha
Kansas State women’s basketball couldn’t have asked for a better start to its 58th season. On Monday night, the Wildcats dominated UN-Omaha with a 100–35 victory. It happened at the Bramlage Coliseum, extending their streak of season-opening wins to 15 straight. The lopsided result showed K-State’s depth and balance, marking an early milestone for the program. They reached the 100-point mark in their first game of the season.
Kansas State's Offensive Fireworks Set Early Tone
Scoring 100 points in a season opener is no small feat, and the Wildcats made it look easy. This marks the second time in five years that K-State has hit triple digits to open a season. It's also the last occurrence, being a 103–40 win over Central Arkansas in 2021–22.
In fact, this was only the sixth time in program history that the Wildcats have scored 100 or more points in their opening game. The Wildcats’ efficiency was on full display, as five players finished in double figures. Sophomore guard Izela Arenas stole the spotlight with a career-best 18 points on 8-of-12 shooting.
Meanwhile, they added four rebounds, three assists, and three steals. Her breakout performance was the most points scored in a K-State debut since Gabby Gregory’s 19 against Central Arkansas in 2022.
Junior guard Taryn Sides was equally spectacular, recording 15 points, 12 assists, and seven rebounds without a single turnover. Her stat line gave her the second double-double of her career and the first featuring points and assists.
Freshman guard Aniya Foy added 13 points and four steals, while junior forward Nastja Claessens contributed 12 points and six rebounds in her collegiate debut. Sophomore forward Jenessa Cotton rounded out the top scorers with career highs of 11 points on a perfect 5-for-5 shooting performance and eight rebounds.
Defensive Dominance Defines the Game’s Final Numbers
The Wildcats held Omaha scoreless from the field for the entire first quarter, racing to a 31–5 lead. It was the first time K-State held a team without a field goal in a quarter since 2022 against Oklahoma State.
The Wildcats also drained seven three-pointers in the opening frame. That includes five consecutive makes, posting their most dominant first quarter since March 2025 against West Virginia.
By halftime, K-State led 50–9 and held Omaha to just two field goals on 22 attempts. It was surely a defensive display that tied the school record for fewest field goals allowed in a half. Offensively, K-State shot 51.3% in the first half and maintained its pace the rest of the way, outscoring Omaha 27–11 in the fourth quarter.
The Wildcats finished the night shooting 54.8% from the field and 31.3% from beyond the arc, with 25 assists to only 11 turnovers.
Now 1–0, Kansas State hits the road for its first away game of the 2025–26 season against SMU on Saturday at 4 p.m. Fans can catch the action live on ACCNX or tune in through the K-State Sports Network.
