SMU Fans Rush Field After Mustangs Deal Miami a Second Loss

The Hurricanes' College Football Playoff hopes are hanging by a thread.

Patrick Andres

SMU's TJ Harden scored the winning touchdown against Miami Saturday.
Last Saturday, SMU finally lost an ACC game to Wake Forest—its first since joining the conference.

This Saturday, the Mustangs returned to the win column as if they'd never left.

They did it against No. 10 Miami—once cast as a potential national championship contender but now just hoping to sneak into its first College Football Playoff. An alarmingly undisciplined Hurricanes team lost 26–20 to SMU in overtime a little over two weeks after falling to Louisville.

The Mustangs had not beaten an AP Top 10 team at home since 1974, when they knocked off No. 5 Texas A&M 18–14. Their fans celebrated accordingly, flooding the Gerald J. Ford Stadium playing surface.

SMU is currently 5–3, and sits in a four-way tie for fourth place in the ACC. The Mustangs gave coach Rhett Lashlee a contract extension Friday, and it paid off quickly with a win over his former team.

