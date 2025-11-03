NCAA Denies Fifth-Year Waiver for Kansas State’s Kennedy Taylor
The NCAA has officially denied Kansas State forward Kennedy Taylor’s request for a fifth year of eligibility, the school announced Sunday. The decision marks the end of Taylor’s impactful collegiate basketball career after a strong 2024–25 season with the Wildcats. The 6-foot-2 forward had petitioned for the extra year, citing limited playing time during her freshman season at Colorado. However, the NCAA ultimately ruled against her appeal.
Kennedy Taylor’s Journey to Manhattan
Taylor’s basketball journey took her across three programs before finding a home in Manhattan. She began her college career at Colorado during the 2021–22 season. She also appeared in just eight games for a total of 19 minutes.
Seeking more opportunities, she transferred to Missouri State. That's where her game blossomed across two productive seasons from 2022 to 2024. In the summer of 2024, Taylor made the move to Kansas State. She joined the Wildcats while pursuing the waiver that would have granted her an additional year of eligibility.
The Athlete Showcased An Impactful Season with the Wildcats
Even in just one season at K-State, Taylor made her presence felt on both ends of the floor. She appeared in 36 games, starting 12, and logged 455 total minutes, averaging 7.1 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.
Her offensive efficiency stood out, shooting 53.4 percent from the field and nearly 80 percent from the free-throw line. Taylor delivered 13 double-digit scoring performances and was often a spark off the bench.
She made an immediate impression with 16 points and 11 rebounds in the season opener against Green Bay on November 4. Her best game came on the biggest stage, the Big 12 Championship quarterfinals. That's where she scored a season-high 21 points on 9-of-9 shooting against West Virginia.
Taylor capped off her collegiate career by surpassing the 1,000-point milestone in the NCAA Tournament’s second-round overtime victory over Kentucky, finishing with 11 points and eight rebounds in that matchup.
Before her time in Manhattan, Taylor was a key force for Missouri State. Over 65 games and 41 starts, she compiled 749 points (11.5 ppg) and 505 rebounds (7.8 rpg). She notched 19 double-doubles and 43 games with double-digit scoring.
A native of Shawnee Mission, Kansas, Taylor was a local standout long before her collegiate career. Rated as the No. 2 player in the state by Prepgirlshoops.com, she earned the 2021 Sports in Kansas 6A Player of the Year award and led Shawnee Mission Northwest to its first state championship.
Kansas State is looking ahead to its 58th season, opening against Omaha on Monday at Bramlage Coliseum. Fans can catch the action live on ESPN+ or tune in via the K-State Sports Network.
More from Kansas State On SI
Stay up to date with the Wildcats by bookmarking Kansas State On SI.