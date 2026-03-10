Former K-State Defensive Lineman Returns as Graduate Assistant on New Coaching Staff

The transition from the gridiron to the sidelines is a path many football minds have walked. And a very few get the chance to begin that journey in the exact place they call home. For Damian Ilalio, the connection with Kansas State football is not fading anytime soon. After finishing his playing career following the 2025 season, the former defensive tackle is stepping into a new role with the Wildcats, trading in his helmet for a whistle.

From Manhattan Native to Kansas State Graduate Assistant

Ilalio has officially been named a defensive graduate assistant, joining head coach Collin Klein’s inaugural coaching staff. That's where he will now help guide the next generation of Wildcats through the same culture he helped shape during his playing days.

For Damian Ilalio, Kansas State football has always been close to home in the most literal sense. A Manhattan, Kansas native, he first made his mark at Manhattan High School before choosing to continue his football journey at Kansas State.

Across his college career, he appeared in 41 games and earned 28 starts. By the final stretch of his time with the program, he had become a consistent fixture in the lineup, starting each of his last 27 games in a Wildcat uniform.

One of the defining moments of Ilalio’s career came during the 2022 season, a year that still resonates strongly with Kansas State fans. That season culminated with the Wildcats playing in the Big 12 Championship game against the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs.

Ilalio was part of the defense that stopped TCU on fourth-and-goal from inside the one-yard line during overtime. The goal-line stand prevented a touchdown and allowed Kansas State to set up the game-winning field goal. Moments later, the Wildcats secured a thrilling 31–28 victory and captured the Big 12 title.

That moment remains one of the signature highlights of Ilalio’s time in Manhattan.

Across his full career, Ilalio produced steady numbers that reflected his impact along the defensive front. He recorded 65 total tackles, including 8.5 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks. He also forced one fumble and recovered another during his time with the Wildcats.

Strong Final Seasons Cemented Ilalio’s Legacy

In 2025, he started all 12 games and finished the year with 20 tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss and half a sack. Coaches around the conference also acknowledged his play, awarding him All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors.

That season also included a pair of personal milestones. Ilalio recorded his first career forced fumble against Texas Tech and later picked up his first career fumble recovery during a road game against Oklahoma State.

The 2024 season had already shown what he could do when fully established in the lineup. Starting all 13 games that year, Ilalio finished with 34 tackles, which marked the highest total by a Kansas State interior defensive lineman since 2017. He also led Wildcat defensive tackles in tackles for loss with 4.0 and added two sacks during the campaign.

One of his most memorable plays from that season came during the rivalry matchup against Kansas. It was when he recorded a safety by tackling the quarterback in the end zone.

His development at Kansas State followed a traditional path for a defensive lineman. After redshirting during the 2021 season, Ilalio began contributing in 2022, appearing in five games during the Wildcats’ championship run. His role expanded further in 2023, when he played in 11 games and made three starts while recording nine tackles and two tackles for loss despite missing two games due to injury.

Off the field, Ilalio built an equally impressive resume. He was a two-time Academic All-Big 12 selection and also earned Academic All-District honors from the College Sports Communicators. His leadership and character were recognized nationally in 2025 when he appeared on the watch lists for both the East–West Shrine Bowl and the Wuerffel Trophy.

Before his college career began, Ilalio had already built a strong reputation at Manhattan High School under head coach Joe Schartz. He was rated as the sixth-best player in Kansas for the class of 2021. During his senior season in 2020, he earned a spot on the Kansas Football Coaches Association Top-11 Team and was voted the 6A Defensive Player of the Year.

His high school numbers reflected that dominance. Over his junior and senior seasons, he recorded 129 tackles, 35 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and five fumble recoveries. He also excelled as a multi-sport athlete, winning two league championships in wrestling and competing in track and field.

Away from football, his life is centered around family. Damian and his wife, Morgan, are raising two children, Oakley and Phoenix.

More from Kansas State On SI