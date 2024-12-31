Big 12 Play Is Where Kansas State Wants To Shine Most
Kansas State sat at the bottom of the conference heading into Monday night against Cincinnati.
Now, its conference record is tied for first place in the Big 12.
Okay yes, it's been one game. But that's the mentality Coleman Hawkins says the Wildcats have entering their slate of conference matchups.
“The break was great for us, but our mindset has been ‘0-0’ going into conference play," Hawkins said. "So that’s where we’re gonna try to make the most noise. We’re gonna play extremely hard no matter where the location is."
Hawkins even almost mistakenly called non-conference games “preseason” matchups, humorously illustrating his focus on the games moving forward. While Kansas State still took its first 12 games seriously, Hawkins says these “don’t define” the season, and the real noise will come in the next few months.
"Every night we step on the court, whether it’s a road game or a hostile environment, I feel like [non-conference games] have really prepared us for that," Hawkins said. "Conference play is where we can put a stamp on things.”
Hawkins had his best performance of the season with 20 points, 10 rebounds, and four steals. Dug McDaniel says Hawkins' versatility adds a new dynamic to the team.
“You have a 6’10” guy who can put the ball on the floor and make decisions," McDaniel said. "Nine times out of 10, their fours and fives are guarding him, and it’s harder for those guys to guard on the perimeter. He’s very versatile, and I feel like if we keep using him the right way, he can go very far.”
