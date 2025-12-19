MANHATTAN, Kan. — New Kansas State coach Collin Klein appears to be narrowing his list of targets for his defensive coordinator position, and it's someone he is very familiar with.

Texas A&M co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach Jordan Peterson's name surfaced Thursday afternoon as a candidate to lead the Wildcats defense, according to CBS Sports.

The Aggies' defense has been a solid unit, surrendering just over 309 yards (No. 19 FBS), 22 points (No. 41 FBS) and 182 yards passing (No. 21 FBS) this season. Peterson's defense was a major factor in Texas A&M's 11-0 start to the season before falling to archrival Texas in the season finale.

Texas A&M co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach Jordan Peterson is a target for the defensive coordinator job at Kansas State, sources tell @CBSSports.



Klein has been allowed by Kansas State to finish out his duties as offensive coordinator with the Aggies through the entirety of the program's College Football Playoff run which begins Saturday at Kyle Field against No. 10 seed Miami. The winner will face No. 2 seed Ohio State in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic Dec. 31.

Peterson's Coaching File

The Lexington, Texas native started his career as an Aggie at cornerback from 2006-09. He immediately began coaching as a graduate assistant at his alma mater in 2010-11 and later took on multiple defensive roles at Fresno State, New Mexico, and Kansas before finding his way back to Texas A&M.

After an up and down first season in College Station, his defensive unit allowed just over 367.3 yards per game in 2024, finishing No. 67 nationally, but it was this year's defensive turnaround that helped the Aggies reach its potential in reaching the playoffs in Year Two under coach Mike Elko.

He spent five seasons at Fresno State coaching the secondary and linebackers from 2012-2016. Following a successful stint with the Bulldogs, Peterson left to coach safeties at New Mexico from 2017-2018 before a promotion to defensive coordinator in 2019.

The Lobos finished the season 2-10 and were one of the worst teams in college football, losing nine games by 11 or more points.

Peterson would resurface as safeties coach for Kansas in 2020, helping the Jayhawks to back-to-back bowl games for the second time in program history before his departure for his alma mater after the 2023 season.

Strong Recruiter

During his time at Texas A&M, Peterson was able to land several high profile prospects while finishing his tenure in College Station as the No. 18 ranked recruiter in the country, according to 247Sports.

In the 2026 class alone, Peterson signed one 5-star in Brandon Arrington and three 4-stars such as Rayllaun Henry, Victor Singleton and Camren Hamiel. The Aggies class ranked No. 5 in the SEC and No. 9 nationally.

Former Kansas defensive back coach Jordan Peterson watches players run drills during practice Thursday morning. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Peterson's success as a recruiter will be challenged as Klein has promised fans that the Wildcats will have a blueprint in place to recruit on a national level moving forward.

“Like most Power Four programs in this day and age [recruiting] is going to be a pretty national effort," Klein said in a College Football Playoff press conference Thursday.

Given the staff's ties to the Lone Star State, Texas will probably play a vital role in high school recruiting moving forward.

“It’s trying to find the right fits and the right people and the right type of players in those positions,” Klein said. “Texas has a lot of those, there are definitely a lot of good players in Texas.”

Wildcats Coaching Staff

• Collin Klein, Head Coach

• Christian Ellsworth, Tight Ends

• Josh Buford, Analyst

• Taylor Braet, Recruiting

• Trey Scott, General Manager

