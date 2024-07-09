Bowl Experience Last Season Has Kansas State's Avery Johnson Already Ahead Of The Game
College football coaches will always express the importance of bowl season.
It's more than just making a little extra money for the school, winning a trophy and bragging rights. It's also a valuable time for younger players to get more practice.
That was the case with Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson last season. He took full advantage of the extra workouts to prepare him for being the Wildcats' leader this fall.
"I think that month was really big for him," K-State coach Chris Klieman told ESPNU during Big 12 Media Days Tuesday. "Will [Howard] had already departed so he got to really run the team and be the No. 1 guy and have some success in the bowl game."
Howard was last year's starter before transferring at midseason to Ohio State. It left Johnson in charge. At the time, he was just a true freshman.
Despite the inexperience, Johnson threw for 178 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 71 yards and a touchdown in the 28-19 victory against North Carolina State in the bowl game. Last year he had 479 yards, five touchdowns with no interceptions. He also rushed for 296 yards and seven touchdowns, including five in the win against Texas Tech.
"Have some difficulty [in the bowl game] and then finish it with some success," Klieman said. "I think all those things, the adversity he faced in the bowl game, has prepared him for now."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of K-State On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
