Can K-State Continue Win Streak Against Kansas?
The Kansas State Wildcats are looking to extend their winning streak against rival Kansas this weekend.
The Wildcats have won the last 15 games in the annual Sunflower Showdown since 2009. Chris Klieman, in his sixth year as Wildcats coach, has won five consecutive.
It is a streak dating to when Bill Snyder was coach. The last time the Wildcats lost was on Nov. 1, 2008 by a score of 52-21.
Last year, the Wildcats rallied from an 11-point deficit in the second half rally for a 31-27 victory. This year the Wildcats are off to one of their best starts at 6-1 overall and 3-1 in the Big 12.
Kansas State is coming off big wins against Oklahoma State 42-20 on Sept. 28 and Colorado 31-28 on Oct. 12.
The Jayhawks are struggling at 2-5 overall and 1-3 in conference play. They were upset by Illinois 23-17 on Sept. 7. Their only conference win came last weekend against Houston 42-14.
Nevertheless, Kansas has an elite defense, which is aiming at derailing the Wildcats talented offensive. The experience on both teams is something Klieman is looking forward to as the rivalry continues to get exciting.
"They go attack the ball, especially those corners" he said. "Those corners have played alot of football. That's the thing you look up and down the roster, there's guys on both sides of the ball that have played a lot of football for both teams. I know how important this game is for both schools and for both teams. It's turning into a great rivalry. The last few years have been really competitive games. Last year we were down 11 in the second half and found a way. I watched the game in 2022 and you see a lot of the same faces and a lot of the same names. The positive thing is you see a lot of the same guys for us too. Both veteran groups, you can throw the records out, it doesn't matter what anybody's done last week, a month ago, a year ago, it's going to be a great football game Saturday night."
Zachary Draves is a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at zdraves1013@gmail.com and on Instagram @zdraves0633.
Follow our coverage and updates on Facebook
X: @KStateOnSI