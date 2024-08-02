Can Kansas State QB Avery Johnson Have A Johnny Manziel Impact This Season?
The similarities make the comparison reasonable.
Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson and former Texas A & M star Johnny Manziel both wear No. 2. They both hurt defenses with their passing and running. They both also have larger than life personalities.
So why not link them?
Dan Rubenstein, host of The Solid Verbal podcast, made the connection a few months ago. And he does make great points.
"Look, he's not Johnny Football, but here's why new Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson could be close," Rubenstein said. "He's about 6-2, 190, a true dual-threat, ball jumps out of his right hand. He's got some improvised wiggle on the ground. He's got that burst. I'm not saying. I'm just saying."
Manziel won the Heisman Trophy in 2012 after a record-setting season with the Aggies. He led them to a victory at Alabama on national television but it was the highlight of his career. After being drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the first round, he lasted only two NFL seasons.
Manziel attracted fans with his swag, something Johnson has plenty.
"As a freshman last year, he threw for about 500 yards, ran for about 300 yards, all as sort of a change-of-pace quarterback," Rubenstein said. "And all with this luxurious mane atop his head."
Johnson is already on some darkhorse Heisman candidate lists. With the offense geared around him and the Wildcats expected to contend for the Big 12 title, anything is possible.
"This year, with last year's Kansas State starter, Will Howard, off to Ohio State, Avery Johnson is clearly the guy," Rubenstein said. "And if his comfort throwing the ball downfield continues and if his legs keep finding space on the ground against, let's call it a weakened Big 12, this quietly could be a Manhattan to Manhattan situation."
We'll see in December if Rubenstein is correct with his prediction.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage and updates on Facebook
X: @KStateOnSI