Will Howard Opens Up About Toll of Preseason Injury: 'It's Killing Me'
On Tuesday, Steelers rookie Will Howard offered up a bit more detail regarding his recent pinky finger fracture, which he suffered during practice last week.
Speaking with reporters, Howard described the injury as a "freak accident," per ESPN's Brooke Pryor. Although he initially thought he had just jammed his finger on a quarterback-center exchange, he realized later that he was unable to grip the football.
“I can normally tolerate pain pretty well," he explained, according to The Athletic's Mike DeFabo. "I literally could not grip the football. So I knew something was messed up.”
As for whether he'll be able to play soon, the rookie was understandably unsure, but sounded very eager to get back out there. (At the time his injury was announced, his predicted recovery time was at least three weeks. He also won't need surgery, which is good.)
"We're just gonna have to see how this heals," he said. "I defer to Coach Tomlin on most of that stuff. I'm still just taking it day by day, week by week, and doing what I can to stay ready so I don't have to get ready. So if that opportunity does present itself, I'll be ready. ... I would love an opportunity to get out there, but we'll see what happens. It's killing me."
"I'm trying as hard as I can to not be bugged by this a ton, but it does suck. The competitor in me would tear my left arm off if I could go back in there," he added.
The former Ohio State quarterback, currently listed as the third-stringer behind Aaron Rodgers and journeyman Mason Rudolph, was expected to get some starting reps during the team's preseason contests, but will likely miss out on the opportunity with the injury.
It's definitely a tough situation, but hopefully the rookie can keep his head up long enough to get through it. There's still time for him to make his mark in this league, and it's not like he can't continue to develop behind his vets in the coming months.
With Howard sidelined, Rudolph and fourth-string QB Skylar Thompson handled things during Saturday's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, but we'll see who gets the bulk of the work this weekend vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.