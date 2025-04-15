Cleveland Browns Another Possible Home Ex-Kansas State RB DJ Giddens
The Cleveland Browns could be a potential suitor for former Kansas State running back DJ Giddens.
In an article published on SB Nation's "Dawgs by Nature," Matt Willson details there is need in for a running back in Cleveland. Wilson talked about the fact that Nick Chubb is still not back with the team, and there has not been any moves made to sure up the running back room before the start of the season. The Indianapolis Colts, Pittsburgh Steelers and Denver Broncos are also reportedly interested in Giddens.
The Browns ranked No. 29 out of 32 teams in terms of rushing yards over the course of the season with 1,608 yards. The Browns saw five different running backs take the field last season. Jerome Ford was their leading rusher with 565 yards, Nick Chubb was second, only appearing in eight games and totaling 332 yards on the ground.
Wilson also said Giddens' receiving ability could help him see the field on third down this upcoming season if Giddens can develop his pass protection. Last season the running backs on the Browns roster combined for 429 receiving yards on 63 receptions. Last season, Giddens hauled in 21 receptions for 258 yards and a touchdown. His average yards per game was 21.5 last season.
The NFL Draft is set to begin on April 24 in Green Bay, Wisc.
Seth Kunz is a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at sethkunz988@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook.
X: @KStateOnSI