MANHATTAN, Kan. — This offseason, many players are entering the transfer portal, including a decent number from the Wildcats; however, key players from the Wildcats also intend to return.

Many college football programs are most concerned about whether their starting quarterback will return or enter the portal during the offseason. K-State doesn't face this issue because its starting quarterback has announced that he is returning.

Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson announces his return to Kansas State. "There is unfinished business here, and I'm not done yet." pic.twitter.com/zShd4O68Hc — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 2, 2026

Johnson is the key to K-State returning to their winning ways, as it did in 2022 or even in 2023 or 2024, when Johnson led the Wildcats to a win over NC State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

To put it in perspective, this season, K-State went backwards, only winning six games. Before this season, the Wildcats had won at least nine games in each of the previous two seasons and had won both of their bowl games before this season.

Johnson is the key player in getting K-State back to competing for a Big 12 championship in 2026.

Johnson isn't the only Wildcat player returning next season who can help K-State achieve their goals. Believe it or not, most players don't announce their return because it is assumed, but key players in college football who still have eligibility, have announced they are coming back and K-State has had players announce that they are coming back to play for new head coach Collin Klein next season.

Zashon Rich is also coming back to Kansas State next season pic.twitter.com/p9PMPPOFaG — Drew Galloway (@galloway__drew) January 2, 2026

Kansas State OL George Fitzpatrick is returning in 2026, his rep @cjrecruiting2 tells @On3sports.



The former Ohio State transfer was on track to start at OT in 2025 before an injury. The 6-foot-6, 309-pound OL is expected to be a big part of K-State's OL in 2026.… pic.twitter.com/OVXkWL4OEB — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) January 1, 2026

Kansas State RB Joe Jackson confirmed his return to the Wildcats in 2026 in a YouTube interview with @imDerekRichards https://t.co/xmLEGVOCEa — Wyatt Wheeler (@WyattWheeler_) December 15, 2025

Sophomore CB Donovan McIntosh has removed his name from the Transfer Portal and will return to Kansas State🏡 pic.twitter.com/6QmPIS0chB — 785 Sports (@785SportsKSU) December 26, 2025

Granted, there are a significant number of K-State players who have announced that they are entering the transfer portal, but the new coaching staff is looking to add players through it.

Arkansas CB transfer Keshawn Davila (@KeshawnDavila) is set to visit Kansas State on Jan. 3, he tells @chris_hummer.



Was the No. 1 JUCO CB in the country last cycle. https://t.co/OtV0rzO0WX https://t.co/136EVlkjf6 — 247Sports Transfer Portal (@247SportsPortal) January 3, 2026

Garner-Webb defensive line transfer De'Arieun Hicks plans to visit Kansas State Saturday and Iowa State Monday, his rep @kylelogan2221 tells @mzenitz.



The 6-4, 285-pounder tallied 21 tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss this season. pic.twitter.com/YTly1bBFiS — 247Sports Transfer Portal (@247SportsPortal) January 2, 2026

NEW: Cal Poly OL Charlie Adams will visit Kansas State on Saturday, @SWiltfong_ reportshttps://t.co/kSYG7dZ8sR pic.twitter.com/yQ6TRtEyhv — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 2, 2026

Here is how the Wildcats can get back to their winning ways in 2026.

The most important thing for K-State in 2026, as mentioned earlier, is that star dual-threat quarterback Avery Johnson said he would be back for his senior year. The "Klein-Johnson" connection between the former Wildcat QB star, now coach, and Johnson will be key to success on the field next season.

The reunion is significant because Klein, as the Wildcat OC, recruited Johnson to play at K-State. It's important to have a senior quarterback who can make plays during a coaching change to keep things stable.

More importantly, Johnson can possibly lead the Wildcats to a Big 12 title in 2026.

Johnson said in his announcement that he had "unfinished business," which showed how eager he was to get the team back to winning the conference title.

Even though K-State has a new head coach, they are counting on the help of old friends and skilled recruiters to keep their defensive identity.

They are attempting to achieve a tough-minded defensive identity by appointing Jordan Peterson as the defensive coordinator, as he comes from Texas A&M. K-State will keep its "toughness," and the expectation is to become one of the Big 12's best defensive teams.

Adding Co-Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Backs Marcus Woodson from Arkansas is a big step toward improving the secondary and getting more production from the defense this upcoming fall.

It is easy to assume that the transfer portal is a big part of the plan to get immediate help at defensive tackle and within the secondary.

Getting productive and talented players from the transfer portal is seen as very important to compete with teams like Texas Tech and BYU, which have strong interior lines. Also, it is very important to get key players on the back four to stop high-powered Big 12 offensive passing attacks.

Top receiver Jayce Brown and talented running back Dylan Edwards have decided to enter the transfer portal, but they need new "home run" threats.

Derrick Salley Jr.: Salley was the best junior college wide receiver, and K-State signed him to improve their passing game right away with his size (6'4") and verticality. The Wildcats are looking to add some offensive playmakers via the transfer portal.

To help achieve this goal, K-State brought Thad Ward back from Illinois as Associate Head Coach/WR Coach because he led one of the best receiving groups in school history during the 2022 Big 12 Championship season.

Having a solid and reliable offensive line has always been a priority for Kansas State since Bill Snyder took over the program. For the 2026 season, the return of George Fitzpatrick from injury provides significant assistance to the offensive line.

Fitzpatrick, the former Ohio State transfer, was hurt all year in 2025 and couldn't play, but he looks to not only be a starter but also an anchor for the Wildcat O-Line this season.

The class of 2026 has a lot of very good linemen, like Keegan Collins and Oliver Miller. For Big 12 strength, it's important for the coaches to be able to quickly make these young players into players who can play in different spots.

It is difficult for true freshmen to become starters on the offensive line, but they could develop into reliable backups for next season.

This offseason, with the transfer portal being highly unpredictable, could bring about significant changes. However, K-State is off to a great start, and the future appears bright, as the transfer portal activity is in full swing.

